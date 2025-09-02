Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") announces additional drill results from the 2025 drill program at its 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern British Columbia. The program focused on short, near-surface infill and confirmation drill holes at the West, Adit, and South Zones using a combination of diamond and reverse circulation drilling ("RC"). Results from nine RC holes totaling 850 metres completed at the Adit Zone are presented herein.

Highlights:

Results confirm shallow, high-grade mineralization at the Adit Zone .

Highlight drill intersections include: RC-AXE-25-026 intersected 0.63% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au and 4.13 g/t Ag (0.69% CuEq) over 78.6 metres from 0 metres to 78.6 metres, including a higher-grade interval of 1.59% Cu, 0.01 g/t Au and 4.29 g/t Ag (1.62% CuEq) over 26.8 metres from 51.8 metres to the end of hole at 78.6 metres. RC-AXE-25-028 intersected 0.42% Cu, 0.03 g/t Au and 3.44 g/t Ag (0.46% CuEq) over 93 metres from 7.6 metres to 100.6 metres, ending in mineralization.

Drilling at the Adit Zone has intersected mineralization over a strike length of approximately 550 metres and the zone remains open in multiple directions

The Adit Zone is open at depth and past drilling encountered mineralization to a depth of 350 metres (see November 19, 2024 news release). The current drill program was designed to test near-surface mineralization for resource modelling, with most holes ending in mineralization.

Final results from the 2025 drill program are expected in late Q3 .

The drill hole data will support a Resource Estimate for the Adit Zone as part of the initial MRE for the MPD Project planned for Q4 2025.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, "The Adit Zone continues to deliver excellent grades close to surface as we advance and grow the MPD project. With our drilling to date, we were able to significantly extend the historic mineralized envelope at the Adit Zone and it is still open in multiple directions with the potential for further growth. This year's program was designed to infill and confirm shallow mineralization with short holes, an objective we successfully accomplished."





Figure 1: MPD Project - location map and Mineral Deposits/mineralized zones. Adit Zone results reported herein.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/264647_516ca8fb046dc817_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Plan map showing Adit Zone drilling to date. New 2025 holes at Adit reported herein are bold traces with assays. Bar graphs show downhole copper (green) and gold (red) values for the Kodiak drilling. Background is the colour-contoured copper-in soil data.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/264647_kodiakfigure2.jpg





Figure 3: Adit Zone - Holes RC-AXE-25-023 to RC-AXE-25-031 long section (looking west).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/264647_516ca8fb046dc817_004full.jpg

Adit is a diorite porphyry system characterized by supergene enrichment and copper oxide mineralization in the upper 100 metres transitioning to sulphide mineralization at depth. Local faulting and fracturing near surface contributed to challenging ground conditions and five of the drill holes reported herein did not reach their planned depth. The Adit Zone is interpreted to be part of a larger system that includes the historical South and Mid Zones. The system correlates well with a 2.3-kilometer-long copper-in-soil anomaly and related induced polarization chargeability responses.

Table 1: 2025 Adit Zone Weighted Assay Intervals for holes RC-AXE-25-023 to RC-AXE-25-031 (see Figures 2 & 3).

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval** (m) Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t CuEq* RC-AXE-25-023 22.9 38.1 15.2 0.07 0.05 1.18 0.11 RC-AXE-25-024 73.2 113.7 40.5 0.10 0.02 1.14 0.12 RC-AXE-25-025 30.5 45.7 15.2 0.14 0.12 0.42 0.22 RC-AXE-25-026 0 78.6 78.6 0.63 0.05 4.13 0.69 includes 51.8 78.6 26.8 1.59 0.01 4.29 1.62 RC-AXE-25-027 0 120.4 120.4 0.21 0.01 1.58 0.23 includes 76.2 100.6 24.4 0.46 0.01 2.91 0.49 RC-AXE-25-028 7.6 100.6 93 0.42 0.03 3.44 0.46 RC-AXE-25-029 15.2 85.3 70.1 0.07 0.02 0.88 0.08 RC-AXE-25-030† 6.1 88.4 82.3 0.10 0.04 1.85 0.14 RC-AXE-25-031 27.4 57.9 30.5 0.11 0.09 4.91 0.21

*Copper equivalent grades (%CuEq) are for comparative purposes only to express the combined abundance of copper, gold, and silver. Metallurgical recovery is assumed as 82% for copper, 60% for gold and 54% for silver as determined by Kodiak metallurgical testing as stated in the Mineral Resource Estimate (see News Release June 25, 2025). Metal prices used in calculations are: US$4.20/lb copper, US$2,600/oz gold, and US$30/oz silver, using the formula: CuEq = Cu(%) + Au(g/t) x 0.6606 + Ag(g/t) x 0.0069

**Intervals are downhole drilled core intervals. Drilling data to date is insufficient to determine true width of mineralization.

†RC-AXE-25-030 from 88.4 metres to 126.5 metres (EOH) was removed from the weighted interval calculation due to poor sample quality.

Table 2: 2025 RC Drill Collar Information: Adit Zone

Hole ID Easting

(UTM Z10) Northing

(UTM Z10) Elevation

(m) Azimuth (degrees) Dip

(degrees) EOH

(m) Reported RC-AXE-25-023 678396 5502908 1260 270 -80 74.7* 2025-09-02 RC-AXE-25-024 678394 5502910 1260 0 -80 113.7* 2025-09-02 RC-AXE-25-025 678404 5502970 1256 70 -50 93.0 2025-09-02 RC-AXE-25-026 678493 5502851 1178 280 -50 78.6* 2025-09-02 RC-AXE-25-027 678494 5502849 1178 190 -60 120.4 2025-09-02 RC-AXE-25-028 678445 5502812 1194 110 -80 100.6 2025-09-02 RC-AXE-25-029 678424 5502770 1203 295 -50 85.3* 2025-09-02 RC-AXE-25-030 678420 5502770 1203 95 -55 126.5 2025-09-02 RC-AXE-25-031 678417 5502708 1210 330 -65 57.9* 2025-09-02

* Drill hole did not reach target depth.

Sampling, Laboratory Analyses and QA/QC Procedures

All RC chip samples are delivered to accredited laboratory Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) Kamloops, BC, for preparation and Fire Assay prior to being shipped to their Ancaster, Ontario Laboratory for Multi-element analysis. The samples are analyzed for gold by fire assay fusion with an AA finish. If samples return gold values over 10ppm, samples are reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Samples then undergo four acid digestion and ICP-OES and ICP-MS analysis for 48 elements. Samples that return copper values above 10,000 ppm are further analysed using a "near-total" digestion, ICP-OES package. Actlabs meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures. In addition to Actlabs quality assurance-quality control (QA/QC) protocols, Kodiak implements an internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of sample blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials, at a rate of one per ten samples.

Dave Skelton, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved and verified the technical information used in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Kodiak Copper Corp.

About Kodiak Copper

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA that have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits. Kodiak Copper's most advanced asset is the 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Terrane in south-central British Columbia, Canada, a mining district with producing mines and excellent infrastructure. MPD exhibits all the hallmarks of a major, multi-centered porphyry district with the potential to become a top-tier mine. To date, drilling has outlined seven substantial mineralized zones across the property, and Kodiak is delivering an Initial Resource estimate for MPD in 2025. The estimate for the first four mineralized zones has already highlighted the project's scale and potential. Drill results on the remaining three zones from Kodiak's 2025 exploration program will be incorporated into the full Initial Resource estimate, expected by year end. With known mineralized zones open to expansion and multiple untested targets, Kodiak continues to systematically explore the district-scale potential of MPD to build critical mass and make the next discovery.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

