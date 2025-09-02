

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Irish low-cost airline group Ryanair Holdings Plc (RY4C.DE, RYA.L) said on Tuesday that its traffic rose 2 percent in August this year, touching 21.0 million passengers. This is an increase of 500,000 travellers from the same period last year.



Ryanair Holdings said that the August load factor remained stable at 96 percent, as the airline operated over 114,000 flights during the course of the month.



According to the company, for the 12 months to August 2025, its rolling annual traffic rose 6 percent to 203.6 million passengers, compared with 192.0 million in the previous year, while the load factor was the same at 94 percent.



In its latest quarter, Ryanair Holdings reported net income of 819.9 million euros, or 0.7659 euro per share, higher than 360 million euros, or 0.3145 euro per share, in the same period last year.



Pre-tax income was 930.2 million euros as against the prior year's 400.8 million euros. Total operating revenue was 4.337 billion euros, up from 3.626 billion euros in the previous year, helped by increased Scheduled revenue.



