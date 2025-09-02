Anzeige
Moderna, Inc.: Moderna Announces Data to be Presented at the 2025 International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced that five abstracts on its investigational mRNA therapeutics have been accepted for presentation at the 2025 International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (ICIEM), which will be held September 2-6, 2025 in Kyoto, Japan, at the Kyoto International Conference Center. This includes three oral presentations and two poster presentations across the Company's propionic acidemia (PA), methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) and Glycogen Storage Disease Type 1a (GSD1a) programs. This is the first time Moderna will present data at a scientific congress for MMA and GSD1a.

The details of the presentations are as follows:

  • Oral Presentation #8 - Organic Acidemias: Clinical Burden of Propionic Acidemia in Japan: A real-world evidence cohort study using a hospital-based healthcare database

    Time: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 2:00 - 4:00 PM JST

    Order of Presentation: 1

    Location: Room 5

    Presenter: Yoko Nakajima

  • Oral Presentation #8 - Organic Acidemias: mRNA-3705 Therapy for Methylmalonic Acidemia: Interim Data from a Phase 1/2 Study

    Time: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 2:00 - 4:00 PM JST

    Order of Presentation: 7

    Location: Room 5

    Presenter: Sabine Fuchs

  • Oral Presentation #8 - Organic Acidemias: mRNA-3927 for the Treatment of Propionic Acidemia: Final results from mRNA-3927-P101 Part 1 dose-escalation cohorts and cumulative data from ongoing participants

    Time: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 2:00 - 4:00 PM JST

    Order of Presentation: 8

    Location: Room 5

    Presenter: Andreas Schulze

  • Poster Presentation P-521: Model-Informed Dose Selection for the Pivotal Study of mRNA-3705 in Methylmalonic Acidemia

    Time: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 6:00 - 7:00 PM JST

    Location: Poster 1 - Annex Hall

    Presenter: Min Liang

  • Poster Presentation P-246: mRNA-3745 Therapy for GSD1a: Interim reported data from Phase 1/2 Ba1ance Study

    Time: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 5:30 - 6:30 PM JST

    Location: Poster 1 - Annex Hall

    Presenter: Nicola Longo

About Moderna

Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including one of the earliest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Moderna Contacts

Media:
Chris Ridley
Head of Global Media Relations
+1 617-800-3651
Chris.Ridley@modernatx.com

Investors:
Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
+1 617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/moderna-announces-data-to-be-presented-at-the-2025-international-cong-1067089

