CellaVision: CellaVision appoints Monica Jönsson as Interim CFO

Monica Jönsson has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and succeeds Magnus Blixt, who has left the company as previously communicated.



Monica has extensive experience from leading positions, and she most recently held the position as Group CFO at Perstorp Group. Prior to that Monica spent thirteen years in Supply Chain Management at Gambro, Baxter International and Tetra Pak. Monica has an Industrial Management and Engineering degree from the Faculty of Engineering, LTH in Lund.



"We are pleased to welcome Monica Jönsson as Interim CFO. Monica will bring valuable expertise to the company", says Simon Østergaard, President and CEO.



The company has initiated the process to recruit a permanent CFO.





Contact

Helena Raihle

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel: + 46 70 822 70 93

www.cellavision.com

helena.raihle@cellavision.com

