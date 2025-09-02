Anzeige
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
WKN: A0NEVD | ISIN: SE0000683484
02.09.2025
CellaVision: CellaVision appoints Monica Jönsson as Interim CFO

Monica Jönsson has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and succeeds Magnus Blixt, who has left the company as previously communicated.

Monica has extensive experience from leading positions, and she most recently held the position as Group CFO at Perstorp Group. Prior to that Monica spent thirteen years in Supply Chain Management at Gambro, Baxter International and Tetra Pak. Monica has an Industrial Management and Engineering degree from the Faculty of Engineering, LTH in Lund.

"We are pleased to welcome Monica Jönsson as Interim CFO. Monica will bring valuable expertise to the company", says Simon Østergaard, President and CEO.

The company has initiated the process to recruit a permanent CFO.

Contact

Helena Raihle
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Tel: + 46 70 822 70 93
www.cellavision.com
helena.raihle@cellavision.com

About Us

CellaVision is a global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. These analyses play a vital role in swift and accurate disease diagnoses, particularly in cases of infections and serious cancer diseases. The products replace manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in sample preparation, image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the company's 12 local market support organizations covering more than 40 countries. In 2024, sales were SEK 723 million and the company's growth target is 15% per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com

