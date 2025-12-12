CellaVision: CellaVision appoints Monica Jönsson as new CFO

CellaVision announces today the appointment of Monica Jönsson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Monica is currently Interim CFO at CellaVision.



Monica Jönsson brings extensive experience from leading positions. Before joining CellaVision she held the position as Group CFO at Perstorp Group. Prior to that Monica spent thirteen years in Supply Chain Management at Gambro, Baxter International and Tetra Pak. Monica has an Industrial Management and Engineering degree from the Faculty of Engineering, LTH in Lund.



"We are very pleased to welcome Monica Jönsson as CFO. Monica's solid financial expertise combined with strong business acumen, makes her a valuable addition to CellaVision's management team and will strengthen the company going forward", says Simon Østergaard, President and CEO.



"It's a privilege to join a company with such committed people and strong momentum. I look forward to joining CellaVision at this exciting time for the company.", says Monica Jönsson, Interim CFO at CellaVision.



Monica will transition into the role as CFO at CellaVision with immediate effect.

Contact

Helena Raihle

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel: + 46 70 822 70 93

www.cellavision.com

helena.raihle@cellavision.com

About Us

CellaVision is a global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. These analyses play a vital role in swift and accurate disease diagnoses, particularly in cases of infections and serious cancer diseases. The products replace manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in sample preparation, image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the company's 12 local market support organizations covering more than 40 countries. In 2024, sales were SEK 723 million and the company's growth target is 15% per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com