Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schock aus China - Lithium zieht an, Antimon wird politisch: Diese Aktie könnte 2026 durchstarten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NEVD | ISIN: SE0000683484 | Ticker-Symbol: C26
Stuttgart
12.12.25 | 08:08
13,940 Euro
-2,52 % -0,360
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELLAVISION AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELLAVISION AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,90014,32016:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.12.2025 15:00 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CellaVision: CellaVision appoints Monica Jönsson as new CFO

CellaVision announces today the appointment of Monica Jönsson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Monica is currently Interim CFO at CellaVision.

Monica Jönsson brings extensive experience from leading positions. Before joining CellaVision she held the position as Group CFO at Perstorp Group. Prior to that Monica spent thirteen years in Supply Chain Management at Gambro, Baxter International and Tetra Pak. Monica has an Industrial Management and Engineering degree from the Faculty of Engineering, LTH in Lund.

"We are very pleased to welcome Monica Jönsson as CFO. Monica's solid financial expertise combined with strong business acumen, makes her a valuable addition to CellaVision's management team and will strengthen the company going forward", says Simon Østergaard, President and CEO.

"It's a privilege to join a company with such committed people and strong momentum. I look forward to joining CellaVision at this exciting time for the company.", says Monica Jönsson, Interim CFO at CellaVision.

Monica will transition into the role as CFO at CellaVision with immediate effect.

Contact

Helena Raihle
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Tel: + 46 70 822 70 93
www.cellavision.com
helena.raihle@cellavision.com

About Us

CellaVision is a global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. These analyses play a vital role in swift and accurate disease diagnoses, particularly in cases of infections and serious cancer diseases. The products replace manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in sample preparation, image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the company's 12 local market support organizations covering more than 40 countries. In 2024, sales were SEK 723 million and the company's growth target is 15% per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.