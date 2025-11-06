CellaVision: Softer Quarter with Mixed Regional Performance

Organic sales growth:

Q3, 2025: 2.6% (9.4)



EBITDA margin:

Q3, 2025: 28% (27)



July 1st - September 30th, 2025

Net sales decreased by -1.7% (6.4) to SEK 176 m (179).

Sales increased organically by 2.6% (9.4), currency effect -4.3% (-3.0).

EBITDA increased to SEK 50 m (49).

EBITDA margin increased to 28% (27).

Profit before tax amounted to SEK 39 m (39).

Earnings per share before and after dilution increased to SEK 1.31 (1.30).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 30 m (41).

Contact

Helena Raihle

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel: + 46 70 822 70 93

www.cellavision.com

helena.raihle@cellavision.com

About Us

CellaVision is a global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. These analyses play a vital role in swift and accurate disease diagnoses, particularly in cases of infections and serious cancer diseases. The products replace manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in sample preparation, image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the company's 12 local market support organizations covering more than 40 countries. In 2024, sales were SEK 723 million and the company's growth target is 15% per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com

This information is information that CellaVision is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-06 07:20 CET.