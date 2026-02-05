Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NEVD | ISIN: SE0000683484 | Ticker-Symbol: C26
Frankfurt
04.02.26 | 08:19
13,180 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELLAVISION AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELLAVISION AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,78015,04011:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2026 07:30 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CellaVision: Solid Quarter driven by Strong Performance in Americas

Organic sales growth:
Q4, 2025: 12.2% (-7.4)

EBITDA margin:
Q4, 2025: 33% (33)

Oktober 1st - December 31st, 2025
Net sales increased by 5.6% (-7.0) to SEK 197 m (187).
Sales increased organically by 12.2% (-7.4), currency effect -6.6% (0.4).
EBITDA increased to SEK 65 m (61).
EBITDA margin amounted to 33% (33).
Profit before tax increased to SEK 55 m (51).
Earnings per share before and after dilution increased to SEK 1.79 (1.72).
Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 51 m (46).
The Board of Directors proposes to increase the dividend to SEK 2.75 per share for 2025 (2.50).

Significant events during the period
Monica Jönsson has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of December 12, 2025.

Contact

Helena Raihle
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Tel: + 46 70 822 70 93
www.cellavision.com
helena.raihle@cellavision.com

About Us

CellaVision is a global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. These analyses play a vital role in swift and accurate disease diagnoses, particularly in cases of infections and serious cancer diseases. The products replace manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in sample preparation, image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the company's 12 local market support organizations covering more than 40 countries. In 2025, sales were SEK 759 million and the company's growth target is 15% per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com

This information is information that CellaVision is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-05 07:20 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.