CellaVision: Solid Quarter driven by Strong Performance in Americas

Organic sales growth:

Q4, 2025: 12.2% (-7.4)



EBITDA margin:

Q4, 2025: 33% (33)



Oktober 1st - December 31st, 2025

Net sales increased by 5.6% (-7.0) to SEK 197 m (187).

Sales increased organically by 12.2% (-7.4), currency effect -6.6% (0.4).

EBITDA increased to SEK 65 m (61).

EBITDA margin amounted to 33% (33).

Profit before tax increased to SEK 55 m (51).

Earnings per share before and after dilution increased to SEK 1.79 (1.72).

Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 51 m (46).

The Board of Directors proposes to increase the dividend to SEK 2.75 per share for 2025 (2.50).



Significant events during the period

Monica Jönsson has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of December 12, 2025.

Contact

About Us

CellaVision is a global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. These analyses play a vital role in swift and accurate disease diagnoses, particularly in cases of infections and serious cancer diseases. The products replace manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in sample preparation, image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the company's 12 local market support organizations covering more than 40 countries. In 2025, sales were SEK 759 million and the company's growth target is 15% per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com

This information is information that CellaVision is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-05 07:20 CET.