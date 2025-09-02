Inventus Mining Corp.: Inventus Secures $1.47 Million Gold Pre-Payment from 007 North Bulk Sample at the Pardo Gold Project

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV: IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a pre-payment for a portion of estimated recoverable gold from its 007 North bulk sample at the 100%-owned Pardo Gold Project, located 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

Highlights

Inventus received CAD$1,466,249 from McEwen Inc. as a pre-payment sale representing a portion of the estimated recoverable gold from its 4,816-tonne 007 North Bulk Sample, which is anticipated to be processed shortly.





from McEwen Inc. as a pre-payment sale representing a portion of the estimated recoverable gold from its 4,816-tonne 007 North Bulk Sample, which is anticipated to be processed shortly. The Trench 1 bulk sample is approximately 38% delivered to McEwen Inc.'s Stock Mill. Grade-control drilling across 30 holes at this site identified approximately 10,000 tonnes, which returned a weighted average of 4.10 gpt gold over 1.78 metres within 6 metres of surface (see new release July 7, 2025).





Bulk Sample Update

The Trench 1 bulk sample, where approximately 10,000 tonnes has been identified, is currently 90% extracted. To date, 3,812 tonnes (38% complete) of material have been Hauled to McEwen Inc's Stock Mill for processing. The Company anticipates results from this bulk sample in November and will provide updates as they become available.

Drilling Update

The Company expects to release results shortly from further grade-control drilling at the Trench 1 North and South bulk sample sites, as well as four Phase 2 resource drill holes. Plans for additional Phase 2 resource drilling are underway, which is part of the Company's broader strategy of extending the gold mineralization and progressing toward a maiden resource estimate for the project.

Wesley Whymark, President and Head of Exploration, comments: "Receiving this $1.47 million pre-payment from McEwen Inc. provides clear validation of the gold content in our 007 North bulk sample and establishes a strong foundation for our bulk sampling program as we await final results. With the Trench 1 bulk sample now almost at the mill and further grade-control drilling and resource drilling results expected shortly, Inventus is making steady progress that continues to de-risk the project while showcasing the potential for a scalable, near-surface mining operation in one of Ontario's premier mining districts."

Mr. Wesley Whymark

President and Head of Exploration

Inventus Mining Corp.

E-mail: wesley@inventusmining.com

Phone: 705-822-3005

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. We have a 100% interest in our principal assets the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project located northeast of Sudbury. The Pardo Gold Project is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery in North America. Inventus has approximately 205 million common shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Inventus' President and Head of Exploration, Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

