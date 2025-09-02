Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - MINERALRITETM Corporation (OTCID: RITE) (the "Company" or "RITE"), a Texas-based company focused on mineral recovery and strategic resource development, which trades on the OTCID, announces that its securities have been designated Penny Stock Exempt by OTC Markets.

The Penny Stock Exempt designation removes the additional regulatory burdens that typically apply to OTC securities classified as Penny Stocks -- which makes the process of buying or selling shares of RITE as straightforward as trading any other exempt or widely recognized security.

"Achieving Penny Stock Exempt status is a transformational milestone for MineralRite and its shareholders," said James Burgauer, President and CEO of MineralRite Corporation. "This change eliminates unnecessary friction, simplifies access for investors, and broadens the universe of investors, broker-dealers and institutions that can now engage with our stock more easily."

Under SEC and FINRA rules, Penny Stocks are generally defined as securities trading below $5 per share. A Penny Stock designation automatically subjects these stocks to additional restrictions including risk disclosures, written suitability confirmations, and delayed processing requirements.

By qualifying for Penny Stock Exempt status, RITE is no longer subject to those limitations. The result is a smoother, more accessible path for both new and existing investors to establish or expand positions.

MineralRite qualified for this status based on its strengthened financial and operational profile, including its $432 million previously processed mine tailings classified as chattel (personal property) and more than three years of continuous operations. This strong foundation demonstrates that RITE is well positioned to continue executing on its growth strategy while maintaining compliance with regulatory standards.

"Penny Stock Exempt status is a clear vote of confidence in the stability and substance of MineralRite," added Burgauer. "It allows us to better align our capital markets presence with the scale of our assets and our long-term vision for shareholder value."

In other news, RITE also recently executed a non-exclusive investment banking agreement with Partner Capital Group, LLC, a NY limited liability company, to raise up to $35 million of debt financing. The non-exclusive nature of the agreement allows RITE the flexibility to still obtain services from other financial service firms on a when and as-needed basis even while the agreement remains in force.

"With the latest round of SEC comments now behind us, our focus is firmly back on executing MineralRite's business plan and advancing our growth strategy," said Burgauer. "RITE's newly executed debt-financing based investment banking agreement underscores our commitment to securing the right financing partners, preserving flexibility, and remaining mindful of dilution as the Company continues to pursue opportunities that create long-term value for our shareholders. RITE continues to prioritize relationships with internationally recognized joint venture partners who can provide the large-scale dirt-moving expertise and personnel needed at the project level, thereby allowing RITE to remain focused on the monetization of the Company's assets."

About MineralRite Corporation

MineralRite Corporation is a resource development company engaged in the recovery and monetization of mineral assets and related operations. The Company's strategy is focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through sustainable development, innovative processing technologies, and disciplined financial management.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

Forward Looking Statements Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

No Offer or Solicitation. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No public offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264662

SOURCE: MineralRite Corporation