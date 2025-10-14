Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - MineralRite Corporation (OTCID: RITE) ("RITE" or the "Company"), a Texas-based resource development company focused on mineral recovery and strategic asset monetization, today released its quarterly shareholder update outlining progress across multiple operational and capital-market initiatives.

Skull Valley Project

The Arizona State Land Department recently requested minor adjustments to RITE's Mine Operating Plan for its Skull Valley lease. RITE is completing those revisions, after which the lease renewal process is expected to conclude - enabling the Company to advance the next phase of preparatory operations leading toward the eventual recovery of values from the mine tailings.

Form 10 and Regulatory Progress

RITE has completed three rounds of responses to SEC Staff comments on its Form 10 registration statement and is preparing its response to a fourth SEC comment letter. The filing remains effective, and RITE continues as a fully reporting company. During the current federal government shutdown, SEC review activity is temporarily paused until offices reopen.

Share Reclamation and Capital Structure

Following the Company's February 6, 2025 announcement of share-reclamation initiatives, RITE reports that an additional 296 million shares are in the legal process of being returned to treasury, reducing potential dilution and enhancing shareholder value.

Capital Formation and Management Commitment

RITE's consultants - many of whom form part of the management team - continue to demonstrate long-term confidence through direct share purchases made under investment-rights provisions of their consulting agreements. This structure aligns management's financial interests with those of shareholders.

Regulation D Offering

The Company's Rule 506(c) Regulation D offering of Series D Convertible Preferred Shares has been fully subscribed. Remaining shares were acquired by entities controlled by RITE's advisory team, who also hold the Company's Series C preferred shares, and are subject to Rule 144 holding-period restrictions and trading-volume limitations. Even upon conversion, restrictions remain in place for all series of convertible preferred shares and the common shares into which they convert.

"We are extremely pleased that RITE's Regulation D offering was subscribed primarily by long-term, 'strong-hand' investors-insiders who are actively engaged in shaping the Company's strategic direction and who have willingly accepted resale restrictions as a reflection of their confidence in RITE's future," said James Burgauer, President of MineralRite Corporation. "Their continued commitment underscores the alignment between management and shareholders as we execute our long-term growth strategy."

Rule 15c2-11 and Market Status

With the Reg D offering complete, RITE understands that the final step toward the Company's Rule 15c2-11 application with FINRA is to achieve a "no-comment" status with the SEC. At that point in time, the Company expects that the long-standing "unsolicited quotes only" restriction on RITE common stock may be lifted.

Penny Stock Exempt Designation

On September 2, 2025, RITE's securities were designated Penny Stock Exempt by OTC Markets, eliminating certain trading restrictions and improving liquidity. The Company qualified based on its $432 million in previously processed mine tailings classified as chattel (personal property) and its sustained operations exceeding three years.

Regulation A Offering

RITE continues to receive inquiries from several investor groups interested in funding a Regulation A or similar equity financing. While management remains open to pursuing such funding in the future, it is presently focused on strengthening market value and limiting dilution. The Company believes that waiting until RITE's share price more accurately reflects the intrinsic value of its assets and strategic opportunities will enable any future Regulation A offering to be conducted on terms that are more favorable to existing shareholders. Management will continue to evaluate market conditions and capital needs before determining the appropriate timing and structure of any such offering.

Strategic Joint Venture and Future Initiatives

RITE continues to advance discussions with the U.S. affiliate of an international mining and resource-development group under a previously executed Letter of Intent. The contemplated joint venture is expected to lead operations at RITE's Skull Valley site in Arizona while also expanding into select urban-mining and precious-metal recovery initiatives.

Management Statement

"The RITE management team appreciates the continued patience and confidence of our shareholders," said James Burgauer, President of MineralRite. "While we may not issue frequent updates, every project remains active-quietly but steadily-until completion. Our focus is on transparency, disciplined execution, and building long-term value for all stakeholders."

About MineralRite Corporation

MineralRite Corporation is a resource development company engaged in the recovery and monetization of mineral assets and related operations. The Company's strategy is focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through sustainable development, innovative processing technologies, and disciplined financial management.

