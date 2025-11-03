Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - MineralRite Corporation (OTCID: RITE) ("RITE" or the "Company"), a Texas-based resource development company focused on mineral recovery and strategic asset monetization, announced that it just recently resubmitted its adjusted Mining Development Report (MDR) to the Arizona State Land Department (ASLD). The updated report reflects revisions requested by the Department and marks another key step toward completing the updated lease process for the Company's Skull Valley mine-tailings project.

This resubmission represents the Company's latest effort to advance its mine-tailings recovery and precious-metals extraction program in a responsible and methodical manner.

The resubmission process took slightly longer than anticipated as the Company chose to restudy several components - including the Minimum Annual Guarantee (MAG) and the reclamation and reclamation-bond processes - to better manage these requirements and determine appropriate dollar amounts.

The MAG represents the minimum annual payment required under the lease to maintain the Company's rights to the property and ensure ongoing compliance with ASLD's lease terms.

The reclamation bond provides financial assurance that the site will be properly restored in accordance with environmental and operational standards upon completion of project activities.

These actions demonstrate MineralRite's continued commitment to responsible project development, regulatory compliance, and environmental stewardship as it moves toward the next stage of site activation and operational planning.

About MineralRite Corporation

MineralRite Corporation is a resource development company engaged in the recovery and monetization of mineral assets and related operations. The Company's strategy is focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through sustainable development, innovative processing technologies, and disciplined financial management.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

Forward-Looking Statements. Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vii) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (viii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

No Offer or Solicitation. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No public offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

