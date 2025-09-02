

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Under a planned leadership transition in its finance organization on Tuesday, IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (IQV) announced that Michael Fedock, currently Senior Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective February 28, 2026.



Fedock will succeed Ron Bruehlman, who will retire as CFO after a distinguished tenure. Bruehlman will continue to serve as Senior Advisor to Chief Executive Officer Ari Bousbib, ensuring continuity and a seamless transition.



Bruehlman's career with IQVIA began in 2011 when he joined IMS Health as CFO. He was instrumental in the Initial Public Offering of IMS Health in 2014 and the successful merger of Quintiles and IMS Health in 2016. He returned from retirement in 2020 to support IQVIA during a critical period.



Fedock joined IQVIA in 2016 and has held several senior financial roles, including CFO of IQVIA's Research & Development Solutions business unit and CFO of IQVIA Laboratories.



Prior to joining IQVIA, he served in various leadership roles at ICON plc and other healthcare organizations, with experience spanning both pharmaceutical and hospital settings.



