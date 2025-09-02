Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.09.2025
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
WKN: A40PU4 | ISIN: FI4000577192
Stuttgart
02.09.25 | 12:50
5,580 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.09.2025 16:30 Uhr
Solar Foods Oyj: Change in Solar Foods' Management Team: Troels Nørgaard to leave the company at year-end

Solar Foods Oyj, company announcement 2 September 2025 at 17:30 EEST

Change in Solar Foods' Management Team: Troels Nørgaard to leave the company at year-end

Solar Foods Oyj's Chief Commercial and Product Officer, Troels Nørgaard, has decided to leave the company to join another employer outside the industry. Nørgaard will continue in his position until the end of 2025. Solar Foods has initiated the recruitment of Nørgaard's successor.

Current composition of Solar Foods' Management Team:

Rami Jokela, Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Saura, Chief Financial Officer
Troels Nørgaard, Chief Commercial and Product Officer (until 31 December 2025)
Tiia Kuusimäki, Chief Operating Officer
Petri Tervasmäki, Chief Technology Officer
Juha-Pekka Pitkänen, Chief Scientific Officer

Solar Foods Oyj

Further information:
CEO Rami Jokela, rami.jokela@solarfoods.com, tel. +358 10 579 3288

Certified Advisor
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

About Solar Foods
Solar Foods produces Solein®, a protein created using carbon dioxide and electricity. This innovative production method is independent of weather and climate conditions, eliminating the need for traditional agriculture. Founded in Finland in 2017, Solar Foods is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more at solarfoods.com and investors.solarfoods.com

