Solar Foods Oyj: Change in Solar Foods' Management Team: Troels Nørgaard to leave the company at year-end

Solar Foods Oyj, company announcement 2 September 2025 at 17:30 EEST

Change in Solar Foods' Management Team: Troels Nørgaard to leave the company at year-end

Solar Foods Oyj's Chief Commercial and Product Officer, Troels Nørgaard, has decided to leave the company to join another employer outside the industry. Nørgaard will continue in his position until the end of 2025. Solar Foods has initiated the recruitment of Nørgaard's successor.

Current composition of Solar Foods' Management Team:

Rami Jokela, Chief Executive Officer

Ilkka Saura, Chief Financial Officer

Troels Nørgaard, Chief Commercial and Product Officer (until 31 December 2025)

Tiia Kuusimäki, Chief Operating Officer

Petri Tervasmäki, Chief Technology Officer

Juha-Pekka Pitkänen, Chief Scientific Officer

Solar Foods Oyj

Further information:

CEO Rami Jokela, rami.jokela@solarfoods.com, tel. +358 10 579 3288

Certified Advisor

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

About Solar Foods

Solar Foods produces Solein®, a protein created using carbon dioxide and electricity. This innovative production method is independent of weather and climate conditions, eliminating the need for traditional agriculture. Founded in Finland in 2017, Solar Foods is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more at solarfoods.com and investors.solarfoods.com