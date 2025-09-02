Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its maiden drill program at the Wedge Lake Gold Project in Saskatchewan's La Ronge Gold Belt has intersected visible gold in multiple drill holes, including the very first three drill holes of the campaign.

This development marks a positive start to Arya's fully funded 2025 exploration program and provides early indications of the potential at the Wedge Lake property.

Drill Highlights

Hole AR25-01 (81 m total depth):

32.55 - 34.76 m: Quartz vein with fracture-controlled pyrrhotite (Po) and pyrite (Py), with ~five specks of visible gold observed (See picture 1)

Quartz vein with fracture-controlled pyrrhotite (Po) and pyrite (Py), with observed (See picture 1) 34.76 - 36.35 m: millimetre- to centimetre-scale quartz ± carbonate veining with sulphides.

Hole AR25-02 (99 m total depth):

55.02 - 58.11 m: Quartz with Po and Py, containing over five specks of visible gold, including one notable occurrence (~0.4 mm gold grain at 55.55 m) (see picture 4).

Hole AR25-03 (105 m total depth):

68.44 - 70.24 m: Quartz vein with Po and Py, with ~five specks of visible gold observed (see picture 2-3).

Hole AR25-04 (108 m total depth):

Completed, logging pending.

Drilling has now advanced to Hole AR25-05, collared east along section where visible gold has already been encountered, to begin defining the lateral extent of mineralization.

CEO Commentary

"Intersecting visible gold in the first several holes drilled at the T-6 Zone provides encouraging support for our geological model at Wedge Lake," said Rasool Mohammad, CEO of Arya Resources. "These early results point to the strong potential of the project and mark a promising start to our 2025 exploration program."

Exploration Focus

The initial phase of drilling at Wedge Lake is designed to test multiple priority targets across the property, including:

T-6 Zone - an emerging high-priority target defined by surface sampling and geophysical surveys

an emerging high-priority target defined by surface sampling and geophysical surveys Twin Zone - historically recognized for gold mineralization.

These early results confirm the presence of significant gold mineralization and provide strong validation of Arya's geological model.

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Kevin Wells, P.Geo., consulting geologist to Arya Resources and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both strategically located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure. As a Tier-2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through strategic acquisitions, targeted exploration, and sustainable development.

