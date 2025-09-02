Aegon Ltd.: Aegon to sell approximately 12.5 million shares in a.s.r. via an accelerated placing

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA,JAPANOR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

Schiphol, September 2, 2025 - Aegon Ltd. ("Aegon") today announces its intention to sell approximately 12.5 million ordinary shares (the "Shares") in ASR Nederland N.V. ("a.s.r."). The Shares, representing approximately 6% of a.s.r.'s ordinary share capital, will be sold by way of an accelerated bookbuild offering to qualified institutional investors (the "Offering"). a.s.r. has committed to repurchase 15% of the total Offering size up to EUR 150 million worth of Shares from Aegon at the offer price, for which Aegon has agreed to fully allocate. a.s.r. has informed Aegon it intends to cancel these Shares in due course.

Following the completion of the Offering, Aegon's shareholding in a.s.r. is expected to decrease from currently 29.96% to approximately 24% of a.s.r.'s share capital. Aegon remains fully committed to supporting a.s.r.'s strategy as its largest shareholder. The existing governance rights of Aegon under the Relationship Agreement with a.s.r. will not change as a result of the completion of the Offering.

Aegon has agreed to a lock-up in respect of its remaining stake in a.s.r. of 180 calendar days following the settlement date, subject to customary carve-outs.

The use of proceeds will be subject to Aegon's capital management framework. Aegon remains committed to reducing its Cash Capital at Holding to around EUR 1.0 billion by the end of 2026.

The offer price and final number of shares sold will be determined by Aegon at the conclusion of the bookbuilding process and will be announced in a separate press release. The book is open with immediate effect and might close at any time on short notice: the pricing is expected to occur tomorrow September 3, 2025. The transaction is expected to settle on September 5, 2025.

J.P. Morgan, Barclays and Goldman Sachs are acting as Joint Global Coordinators for the Offering.

a.s.r. will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

About Aegon

Aegon is an international financial services holding company. Aegon's ambition is to build leading businesses that offer their customers investment, protection, and retirement solutions. Aegon's portfolio of businesses includes fully owned businesses in the United States and United Kingdom, and a global asset manager. Aegon also creates value by combining its international expertise with strong local partners via insurance joint-ventures in Spain & Portugal, China, and Brazil, and via asset management partnerships in France and China. In addition, Aegon owns a Bermuda-based life insurer and generates value via a strategic shareholding in a market leading Dutch insurance and pensions company.

Aegon's purpose of helping people live their best lives runs through all its activities. As a leading global investor and employer, Aegon seeks to have a positive impact by addressing critical environmental and societal issues. Aegon is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands, domiciled in Bermuda, and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the New York Stock Exchange. More information can be found at aegon.com.

Forward-looking statements

The statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following are words that identify such forward-looking statements: aim, believe, estimate, target, intend, may, expect, anticipate, predict, project, counting on, plan, continue, want, forecast, goal, should, would, could, is confident, will, and similar expressions as they relate to Aegon. These statements may contain information about financial prospects, economic conditions and trends and involve risks and uncertainties. In addition, any statements that refer to sustainability, environmental and social targets, commitments, goals, efforts and expectations and other events or circumstances that are partially dependent on future events are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Aegon undertakes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any duty, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which merely reflect company expectations at the time of writing. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from expectations conveyed in forward-looking statements due to changes caused by various risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following:

Changes in general economic and/or governmental conditions, particularly in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom and in relation to Aegon's shareholding in ASR Nederland N.V. and asset management business, the Netherlands;

Civil unrest, (geo-) political tensions, military action or other instability in countries or geographic regions that affect our operations or that affect global markets;

Changes in the performance of financial markets, including emerging markets, such as with regard to: The frequency and severity of defaults by issuers in Aegon's fixed income investment portfolios; The effects of corporate bankruptcies and/or accounting restatements on the financial markets and the resulting decline in the value of equity and debt securities Aegon holds; The effects of declining creditworthiness of certain public sector securities and the resulting decline in the value of government exposure that Aegon holds; The impact from volatility in credit, equity, and interest rates;

Changes in the performance of Aegon's investment portfolio and decline in ratings of Aegon's counterparties;

The effect of tariffs and potential trade wars on trading markets and on economic growth, globally and in the markets where Aegon operates.

Lowering of one or more of Aegon's debt ratings issued by recognized rating organizations and the adverse impact such action may have on Aegon's ability to raise capital and on its liquidity and financial condition;

Lowering of one or more of insurer financial strength ratings of Aegon's insurance subsidiaries and the adverse impact such action may have on the written premium, policy retention, profitability and liquidity of its insurance subsidiaries;

The effect of applicable Bermuda solvency requirements, the European Union's Solvency II requirements, and applicable equivalent solvency requirements and other regulations in other jurisdictions affecting the capital Aegon is required to maintain and our ability to pay dividends;

Changes in the European Commissions' or European regulator's position on the equivalence of the supervisory regime for insurance and reinsurance undertakings in force in Bermuda;

Changes affecting interest rate levels and low or rapidly changing interest rate levels;

Changes affecting currency exchange rates, in particular the EUR/USD and EUR/GBP exchange rates;

The effects of global inflation, or inflation in the markets where Aegon operates;

Changes in the availability of, and costs associated with, liquidity sources such as bank and capital markets funding, as well as conditions in the credit markets in general such as changes in borrower and counterparty creditworthiness;

Increasing levels of competition, particularly in the United States, the United Kingdom, emerging markets and in relation to Aegon's shareholding in ASR Nederland N.V. and asset management business, the Netherlands;

Catastrophic events, either manmade or by nature, including by way of example acts of God, acts of terrorism, acts of war and pandemics, could result in material losses and significantly interrupt Aegon's business;

The frequency and severity of insured loss events;

Changes affecting longevity, mortality, morbidity, persistence and other factors that may impact the profitability of Aegon's insurance products and management of derivatives;

Aegon's projected results are highly sensitive to complex mathematical models of financial markets, mortality, longevity, and other dynamic systems subject to shocks and unpredictable volatility. Should assumptions to these models later prove incorrect, or should errors in those models escape the controls in place to detect them, future performance will vary from projected results;

Reinsurers to whom Aegon has ceded significant underwriting risks may fail to meet their obligations;

Changes in customer behavior and public opinion in general related to, among other things, the type of products Aegon sells, including legal, regulatory or commercial necessity to meet changing customer expectations;

Customer responsiveness to both new products and distribution channels;

Third-party information used by us may prove to be inaccurate and change over time as methodologies and data availability and quality continue to evolve impacting our results and disclosures;

As Aegon's operations support complex transactions and are highly dependent on the proper functioning of information technology, operational risks such as system disruptions or failures, security or data privacy breaches, cyberattacks, human error, failure to safeguard personally identifiable information, changes in operational practices or inadequate controls including with respect to third parties with which Aegon does business, may disrupt Aegon's business, damage its reputation and adversely affect its results of operations, financial condition and cash flows;

Aegon's failure to swiftly, effectively, and securely adapt and integrate emerging technologies;

The impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, product withdrawals and other unusual items, including Aegon's ability to complete, or obtain regulatory approval for, acquisitions and divestitures, integrate acquisitions, and realize anticipated results from such transactions, and its ability to separate businesses as part of divestitures. In particular, there is no certainty that Aegon's review on a potential relocation of the company's legal domicile and head office to the United States will result in a decision to pursue such a relocation. Furthermore, there is no guarantee, if pursued, what the manner, timing, and potential impacts of a relocation would be and if such relocation can be completed successfully.

Aegon's failure to achieve anticipated levels of earnings or operational efficiencies, as well as other management initiatives related to cost savings, Cash Capital at Holding, gross financial leverage and free cash flow;

Changes in the policies of central banks and/or governments;

Litigation or regulatory action that could require Aegon to pay significant damages or change the way Aegon does business;

Competitive, legal, regulatory, or tax changes that affect profitability, the distribution cost of or demand for Aegon's products;

Consequences of an actual or potential break-up of the European Monetary Union in whole or in part, or further consequences of the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union and potential consequences if other European Union countries leave the European Union;

Changes in laws and regulations, or the interpretation thereof by regulators and courts, including as a result of comprehensive reform or shifts away from multilateral approaches to regulation of global or national operations, particularly regarding those laws and regulations related to ESG matters, those affecting Aegon's operations' ability to hire and retain key personnel, taxation of Aegon companies, the products Aegon sells, the attractiveness of certain products to its consumers and Aegon's intellectual property;

Regulatory changes relating to the pensions, investment, insurance industries and enforcing adjustments in the jurisdictions in which Aegon operates;

Standard setting initiatives of supranational standard setting bodies such as the Financial Stability Board and the International Association of Insurance Supervisors or changes to such standards that may have an impact on regional (such as EU), national (such as Bermuda) or US federal or state level financial regulation or the application thereof to Aegon;

Changes in accounting regulations and policies or a change by Aegon in applying such regulations and policies, voluntarily or otherwise, which may affect Aegon's reported results, shareholders' equity or regulatory capital adequacy levels;

The rapidly changing landscape for ESG responsibilities, leading to potential challenges by private parties and governmental authorities, and/or changes in ESG standards and requirements, including assumptions, methodology and materiality, or a change by Aegon in applying such standards and requirements, voluntarily or otherwise, may affect Aegon's ability to meet evolving standards and requirements, or Aegon's ability to meet its sustainability and ESG-related goals, or related public expectations, which may also negatively affect Aegon's reputation or the reputation of its board of directors or its management;

Unexpected delays, difficulties, and expenses in executing against Aegon's environmental, climate, or other ESG targets, goals and commitments, and changes in laws or regulations affecting us, such as changes in data privacy, environmental, health and safety laws; and

Reliance on third-party information in certain of Aegon's disclosures, which may change over time as methodologies and data availability and quality continue to evolve. These factors, as well as any inaccuracies in third-party information used by Aegon, including in estimates or assumptions, may cause results to differ materially and adversely from statements, estimates, and beliefs made by Aegon or third-parties. Moreover, Aegon's disclosures based on any standards may change due to revisions in framework requirements, availability of information, changes in its business or applicable governmental policies, or other factors, some of which may be beyond Aegon's control. Additionally, Aegon's discussion of various ESG and other sustainability issues in this document or in other locations, including on our corporate website, may be informed by the interests of various stakeholders, as well as various ESG standards, frameworks, and regulations (including for the measurement and assessment of underlying data). As such, our disclosures on such issues, including climate-related disclosures, may include information that is not necessarily "material" under US securities laws for SEC reporting purposes, even if we use words such as "material" or "materiality" in relation to those statements. ESG expectations continue to evolve, often quickly, including for matters outside of our control; our disclosures are inherently dependent on the methodology (including any related assumptions or estimates) and data used, and there can be no guarantee that such disclosures will necessarily reflect or be consistent with the preferred practices or interpretations of particular stakeholders, either currently or in future.





