Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739 | Ticker-Symbol: 0LC
Tradegate
02.09.25 | 14:40
61,50 Euro
-3,15 % -2,00
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,0062,5019:18
62,0062,5017:36
PR Newswire
02.09.2025 17:54 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashtead Group Plc - Directorate Update & Change

Ashtead Group Plc - Directorate Update & Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

Ashtead Group plc

2 September 2025

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Directorate Update & Change

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that, further to the announcement made on 15 April 2025, Ms Lucinda Riches and Ms Tanya Fratto have now retired from the Board of the Company.

The Company further announces that Mr Jamie Singleton, who joined the Board as a Non-executive Director on 1 August 2025, will assume the role of Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 2 September 2025.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700


© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.