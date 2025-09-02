Ashtead Group Plc - Directorate Update & Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

Ashtead Group plc

2 September 2025

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Directorate Update & Change

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that, further to the announcement made on 15 April 2025, Ms Lucinda Riches and Ms Tanya Fratto have now retired from the Board of the Company.

The Company further announces that Mr Jamie Singleton, who joined the Board as a Non-executive Director on 1 August 2025, will assume the role of Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 2 September 2025.

