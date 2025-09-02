Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.09.2025
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739 | Ticker-Symbol: 0LC
Tradegate
02.09.25 | 14:40
61,50 Euro
-3,15 % -2,00
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,0062,5019:27
62,0062,5017:36
PR Newswire
02.09.2025 19:00 Uhr
135 Leser
Ashtead Group Plc - AGM Statement & Results

Ashtead Group Plc - AGM Statement & Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

Ashtead Group PLC

AGM Statement

2 September 2025

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

("Ashtead" or the "Company")

AGM Statement & Results

AGM Statement & Results

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 2 September 2025 at 10:00am, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a poll with the required majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. [Resolutions 1 to 14 were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 15 - 18 were passed as special resolutions.]

As at 18:30 (UK time) on 1 September 2025, there was a total of 451,354,833 ordinary shares of the Company with 424,098,565 ordinary shares in issue and 27,256,268 ordinary shares in treasury, and therefore the number of ordinary shares entitling the holders to attend and vote 'for' or 'against' all the resolutions at the AGM was 424,098,565. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll, every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Votes for (including discretionary votes)

% Votes for *

Votes against

% Votes against

Total no. of votes validly cast

% of Issued Share Capital voted

Votes

withheld **

1.

That the accounts for the year ended 30 April 2025, the directors' report and the auditors' report be adopted.

318,543,482

99.9768%

73,824

0.0232%

318,617,306

75.13%

1,536,099

2.

That the directors' remuneration report for the year ended 30 April 2025 be approved.

302,732,680

94.5645%

17,400,776

5.4355%

320,133,456

75.49%

19,949

3.

That the final dividend recommended by the directors of 72.0 US cents per ordinary share for the year ended 30 April 2025 be declared payable on 10 September 2025 to holders of ordinary shares registered at the close of business on7 August 2025.

320,059,547

99.9740%

83,236

0.0260%

320,142,783

75.49%

10,622

4.

That Paul Walker be re-elected as a director.

267,081,249

83.4970%

52,788,096

16.5030%

319,869,345

75.42%

284,060

5.

That Brendan Horgan be re-elected as a director.

319,048,792

99.6592%

1,091,016

0.3408%

320,139,808

75.49%

13,597

6.

That Angus Cockburn be re-elected as a director.

300,861,900

93.9826%

19,263,259

6.0174%

320,125,159

75.48%

28,246

7.

That Jill Easterbrook be re-elected as a director.

308,333,705

96.3130%

11,803,295

3.6870%

320,137,000

75.49%

16,405

8.

That Renata Ribeiro be re-elected as a director.

307,422,306

96.0286%

12,714,047

3.9714%

320,136,353

75.49%

17,052

9.

That Roy Twite be re-elected as a director.

302,253,446

94.4188%

17,866,572

5.5812%

320,120,018

75.48%

33,387

10.

That Nando Cesarone be elected as a director

317,306,618

99.1157%

2,831,117

0.8843%

320,137,735

75.49%

15,670

11.

That James Singleton be elected as a director.

317,052,397

99.0363%

3,085,133

0.9637%

320,137,530

75.49%

15,875

12.

That PwC be appointed as auditor of the Company.

319,908,405

99.9338%

211,944

0.0662%

320,120,349

75.48%

33,056

13.

That the audit committee be authorised to agree the

remuneration of the auditor of the Company.

318,913,340

99.6188%

1,220,387

0.3812%

320,133,727

75.49%

19,678

14.

That the directors are authorised to allot the shares under section 551 (1) (a) and (b) of the Companies Act 2006.

302,350,517

94.4454%

17,782,160

5.5546%

320,132,677

75.49%

20,728

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

Votes for (including discretionary votes)

% Votes for *

Votes against

% Votes against

Total no. of votes validly cast

% of Issued Share Capital voted

Votes

withheld **

15.

That the directors be empowered to disapply the provisions of section 561 (1) to (6) of the Companies Act 2006.

302,249,525

94.4284%

17,833,852

5.5716%

320,083,377

75.47%

70,028

16.

That the directors be empowered to issue shares on a non pre-emptive basis.

290,005,323

90.6705%

29,839,957

9.3295%

319,845,280

75.42%

308,125

17.

That the directors be authorised to make market purchases of the Company's shares under section 701 of the Companies Act.

310,926,075

97.1306%

9,185,209

2.8694%

320,111,284

75.48%

42,121

18.

That a general meeting other than an annual general meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

304,780,593

95.2020%

15,360,254

4.7980%

320,140,847

75.49%

12,558

*

Includes discretionary votes

**

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" and "against" a resolution.

The Ashtead Board is pleased to note that all resolutions were passed with the requisite majority of votes and welcomes the overwhelming support of the Company's shareholders for the majority of the resolutions proposed.

Contact:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw (Investment Manager) - 020 7726 9700

H/Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright - 020 7379 5151


© 2025 PR Newswire
