Ashtead Group Plc - AGM Statement & Results

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

Ashtead Group PLC

AGM Statement

2 September 2025

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

("Ashtead" or the "Company")

AGM Statement & Results

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 2 September 2025 at 10:00am, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a poll with the required majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. [Resolutions 1 to 14 were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 15 - 18 were passed as special resolutions.]

As at 18:30 (UK time) on 1 September 2025, there was a total of 451,354,833 ordinary shares of the Company with 424,098,565 ordinary shares in issue and 27,256,268 ordinary shares in treasury, and therefore the number of ordinary shares entitling the holders to attend and vote 'for' or 'against' all the resolutions at the AGM was 424,098,565. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll, every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS Votes for (including discretionary votes) % Votes for * Votes against % Votes against Total no. of votes validly cast % of Issued Share Capital voted Votes withheld ** 1. That the accounts for the year ended 30 April 2025, the directors' report and the auditors' report be adopted. 318,543,482 99.9768% 73,824 0.0232% 318,617,306 75.13% 1,536,099 2. That the directors' remuneration report for the year ended 30 April 2025 be approved. 302,732,680 94.5645% 17,400,776 5.4355% 320,133,456 75.49% 19,949 3. That the final dividend recommended by the directors of 72.0 US cents per ordinary share for the year ended 30 April 2025 be declared payable on 10 September 2025 to holders of ordinary shares registered at the close of business on7 August 2025. 320,059,547 99.9740% 83,236 0.0260% 320,142,783 75.49% 10,622 4. That Paul Walker be re-elected as a director. 267,081,249 83.4970% 52,788,096 16.5030% 319,869,345 75.42% 284,060 5. That Brendan Horgan be re-elected as a director. 319,048,792 99.6592% 1,091,016 0.3408% 320,139,808 75.49% 13,597 6. That Angus Cockburn be re-elected as a director. 300,861,900 93.9826% 19,263,259 6.0174% 320,125,159 75.48% 28,246 7. That Jill Easterbrook be re-elected as a director. 308,333,705 96.3130% 11,803,295 3.6870% 320,137,000 75.49% 16,405 8. That Renata Ribeiro be re-elected as a director. 307,422,306 96.0286% 12,714,047 3.9714% 320,136,353 75.49% 17,052 9. That Roy Twite be re-elected as a director. 302,253,446 94.4188% 17,866,572 5.5812% 320,120,018 75.48% 33,387 10. That Nando Cesarone be elected as a director 317,306,618 99.1157% 2,831,117 0.8843% 320,137,735 75.49% 15,670 11. That James Singleton be elected as a director. 317,052,397 99.0363% 3,085,133 0.9637% 320,137,530 75.49% 15,875 12. That PwC be appointed as auditor of the Company. 319,908,405 99.9338% 211,944 0.0662% 320,120,349 75.48% 33,056 13. That the audit committee be authorised to agree the remuneration of the auditor of the Company. 318,913,340 99.6188% 1,220,387 0.3812% 320,133,727 75.49% 19,678 14. That the directors are authorised to allot the shares under section 551 (1) (a) and (b) of the Companies Act 2006. 302,350,517 94.4454% 17,782,160 5.5546% 320,132,677 75.49% 20,728 SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS Votes for (including discretionary votes) % Votes for * Votes against % Votes against Total no. of votes validly cast % of Issued Share Capital voted Votes withheld ** 15. That the directors be empowered to disapply the provisions of section 561 (1) to (6) of the Companies Act 2006. 302,249,525 94.4284% 17,833,852 5.5716% 320,083,377 75.47% 70,028 16. That the directors be empowered to issue shares on a non pre-emptive basis. 290,005,323 90.6705% 29,839,957 9.3295% 319,845,280 75.42% 308,125 17. That the directors be authorised to make market purchases of the Company's shares under section 701 of the Companies Act. 310,926,075 97.1306% 9,185,209 2.8694% 320,111,284 75.48% 42,121 18. That a general meeting other than an annual general meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 304,780,593 95.2020% 15,360,254 4.7980% 320,140,847 75.49% 12,558 * Includes discretionary votes ** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" and "against" a resolution.

The Ashtead Board is pleased to note that all resolutions were passed with the requisite majority of votes and welcomes the overwhelming support of the Company's shareholders for the majority of the resolutions proposed.

