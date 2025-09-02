Ashtead Group Plc - AGM Statement & Results
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02
Ashtead Group PLC
AGM Statement
2 September 2025
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
("Ashtead" or the "Company")
At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 2 September 2025 at 10:00am, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a poll with the required majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. [Resolutions 1 to 14 were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 15 - 18 were passed as special resolutions.]
As at 18:30 (UK time) on 1 September 2025, there was a total of 451,354,833 ordinary shares of the Company with 424,098,565 ordinary shares in issue and 27,256,268 ordinary shares in treasury, and therefore the number of ordinary shares entitling the holders to attend and vote 'for' or 'against' all the resolutions at the AGM was 424,098,565. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll, every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
Votes for (including discretionary votes)
% Votes for *
Votes against
% Votes against
Total no. of votes validly cast
% of Issued Share Capital voted
Votes
withheld **
1.
That the accounts for the year ended 30 April 2025, the directors' report and the auditors' report be adopted.
318,543,482
99.9768%
73,824
0.0232%
318,617,306
75.13%
1,536,099
2.
That the directors' remuneration report for the year ended 30 April 2025 be approved.
302,732,680
94.5645%
17,400,776
5.4355%
320,133,456
75.49%
19,949
3.
That the final dividend recommended by the directors of 72.0 US cents per ordinary share for the year ended 30 April 2025 be declared payable on 10 September 2025 to holders of ordinary shares registered at the close of business on7 August 2025.
320,059,547
99.9740%
83,236
0.0260%
320,142,783
75.49%
10,622
4.
That Paul Walker be re-elected as a director.
267,081,249
83.4970%
52,788,096
16.5030%
319,869,345
75.42%
284,060
5.
That Brendan Horgan be re-elected as a director.
319,048,792
99.6592%
1,091,016
0.3408%
320,139,808
75.49%
13,597
6.
That Angus Cockburn be re-elected as a director.
300,861,900
93.9826%
19,263,259
6.0174%
320,125,159
75.48%
28,246
7.
That Jill Easterbrook be re-elected as a director.
308,333,705
96.3130%
11,803,295
3.6870%
320,137,000
75.49%
16,405
8.
That Renata Ribeiro be re-elected as a director.
307,422,306
96.0286%
12,714,047
3.9714%
320,136,353
75.49%
17,052
9.
That Roy Twite be re-elected as a director.
302,253,446
94.4188%
17,866,572
5.5812%
320,120,018
75.48%
33,387
10.
That Nando Cesarone be elected as a director
317,306,618
99.1157%
2,831,117
0.8843%
320,137,735
75.49%
15,670
11.
That James Singleton be elected as a director.
317,052,397
99.0363%
3,085,133
0.9637%
320,137,530
75.49%
15,875
12.
That PwC be appointed as auditor of the Company.
319,908,405
99.9338%
211,944
0.0662%
320,120,349
75.48%
33,056
13.
That the audit committee be authorised to agree the
remuneration of the auditor of the Company.
318,913,340
99.6188%
1,220,387
0.3812%
320,133,727
75.49%
19,678
14.
That the directors are authorised to allot the shares under section 551 (1) (a) and (b) of the Companies Act 2006.
302,350,517
94.4454%
17,782,160
5.5546%
320,132,677
75.49%
20,728
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
Votes for (including discretionary votes)
% Votes for *
Votes against
% Votes against
Total no. of votes validly cast
% of Issued Share Capital voted
Votes
withheld **
15.
That the directors be empowered to disapply the provisions of section 561 (1) to (6) of the Companies Act 2006.
302,249,525
94.4284%
17,833,852
5.5716%
320,083,377
75.47%
70,028
16.
That the directors be empowered to issue shares on a non pre-emptive basis.
290,005,323
90.6705%
29,839,957
9.3295%
319,845,280
75.42%
308,125
17.
That the directors be authorised to make market purchases of the Company's shares under section 701 of the Companies Act.
310,926,075
97.1306%
9,185,209
2.8694%
320,111,284
75.48%
42,121
18.
That a general meeting other than an annual general meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
304,780,593
95.2020%
15,360,254
4.7980%
320,140,847
75.49%
12,558
*
Includes discretionary votes
**
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
The Ashtead Board is pleased to note that all resolutions were passed with the requisite majority of votes and welcomes the overwhelming support of the Company's shareholders for the majority of the resolutions proposed.
