Dienstag, 02.09.2025
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
WKN: A2DWUX | ISIN: CA0272592092 | Ticker-Symbol: 5LA1
Tradegate
02.09.25 | 19:19
0,300 Euro
-9,58 % -0,032
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2890,31519:21
0,2960,30819:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Lithium Corp.: American Lithium Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Corp. ("American Lithium" or the "Company") (TSX-V:LI | OTCQX:AMLIF | Frankfurt:5LA1) announces that it has granted incentive stock options (the "Options"), restricted share units (the "RSUs") and deferred share units (the "DSUs") to directors, officers, employees and eligible consultants in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Plan") dated November 15, 2023 and TSXV policies.

The Company granted options to purchase an aggregate 7,725,000 Common Shares of the Company exercisable at $0.51 per share. The Options will vest over a 12-month period, with one-third vesting on the Date of Grant, a further one-third vesting 6 months thereafter, and the balance vesting 12 months from the Date of Grant. Once vested each Option is exercisable into one Common Share and will expire 5 years from the Date of Grant.

The Company also granted a total of 2,325,000 RSUs and 525,000 DSUs. The RSU's will vest twelve months from the Date of Grant. Once vested, each RSU and DSU entitles the holder to receive one common share. DSUs may only be settled once a director ceases to serve on the Company's Board of Directors.

About American Lithium

American Lithium is developing two of the world's largest, advanced-stage lithium projects, along with the largest undeveloped uranium project in Latin America. They include the TLC claystone lithium project in Nevada, the Falchani hard rock lithium project and the Macusani uranium deposit, both in southern Peru. All three projects have been through robust preliminary economic assessments, exhibit significant expansion potential and enjoy strong community support.

For more information, please contact the Company at info@americanlithiumcorp.com or visit our website at www.americanlithiumcorp.com.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of American Lithium Corp.

"Alex Tsakumis"

Interim CEO

Tel: 604 428 6128

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
