American Lithium Minerals, Inc: AMLM Expands Global Footprint with Strategic Acquisition of High-Grade Gold Projects in Canada and Tanzania

CARSON CITY, Nev., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTCID: AMLM) (the "Company"), a growth-focused precious metals exploration and development company, today announced it has entered into letters of intent to acquire two high-potential gold projects - one located in a prolific mining district in Canada and the other in a proven gold belt in Tanzania.

The acquisitions mark a significant milestone in American Minerals' strategy to diversify its asset base across tier-one and emerging mining jurisdictions, positioning the company for accelerated resource growth and long-term shareholder value creation.

The company has entered into a Letter of Intent with Aurum Excalibur Ventures Limited to acquire an 18% interest in the Sangambi Gold Project which represents a significant exploration and development asset within Aurum Excalibur Ventures Limited's portfolio. The project has a NI43-101 technical report based on the Mineral Resources of the Sangambi Gold Project in Mbeya. The estimates from the report indicate a mineral resource of 1.2 Moz-Au at an average grade of 2.0 g/t.

The acquisition price is based on a valuation of $23/oz of gold in the ground.

The Sangambi Gold Project offers significant potential for gold extraction and economic development. With its strategic location, geological characteristics, and estimated mineral resources, it presents an attractive opportunity for investors and stakeholders looking to capitalize on the region's mineral wealth Aurum Excalibur Ventures Limited is actively engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects across high-potential West African terrains. Its operations extend to projects where their technical teams implement systematic exploration programs, including drilling, geophysical surveys, and metallurgical assessments.

The company has also entered into a Letter of Intent with 50 Mile Mining Corporation to acquire a 49% interest in the company for AMLM preferred shares The company operates a turn-key gold mining project at Cheryl Creek, located within the 50 Mile Property in Dawson City, Yukon Territory in Canada and is situated within a well-established gold-producing region. The company's operations reflect a hands-on approach by its founder Andrew Tai leveraging local expertise from his upbringing in the Yukon. Andrew was featured on Yukon Gold (Season 5). The company has established infrastructure and processes to run the mine efficiently without relying on external contractors for core activities.

"These acquisitions represent a transformative step for American Minerals," said Frank Kristan, Chief Executive Officer of American Lithium Minerals Inc. "By securing high-quality gold assets in both a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction like Canada and a high-growth region like Tanzania, we are building a balanced portfolio that can deliver both near-term production opportunities and long-term exploration success."

The company plans to initiate comprehensive exploration programs on both properties in 2026, including geophysical surveys, targeted drilling, and resource definition work.

Transaction Highlights:

Canadian Gold Project : Located in a prolific mining camp with existing infrastructure and historical high-grade intercepts.

: Located in a prolific mining camp with existing infrastructure and historical high-grade intercepts. Tanzanian Gold Project : Large-scale land package in a proven gold belt with significant artisanal mining activity and untapped exploration potential.

: Large-scale land package in a proven gold belt with significant artisanal mining activity and untapped exploration potential. Strategic Fit: Enhances geographic diversification, strengthens gold resource pipeline, and aligns with the company's growth strategy.

About American Lithium Materials, Inc.

American Lithium Materials, Inc. (OTCID: AMLM)) is an exploration-stage mining company focused on gold, lithium, rare earths, cobalt, nickel, and other critical metals powering the global energy transition. Now entering a transformation phase, AMLM is being repositioned as a commodity acquisition and tokenization vehicle to pioneer real-world-asset (RWA) tokenization across gold, lithium, oil, gas, REE's and mining. Information at American Mineral Resources .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

American Lithium Minerals, Inc

1007 South Street

Carson City, NV 89701

Phone: (877) 734-8787

E-mail: [email protected]

