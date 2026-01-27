Anzeige
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
WKN: A0N929 | ISIN: US0272631021 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN LITHIUM MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN LITHIUM MINERALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.01.2026 14:15 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Lithium Minerals, Inc: Grande Plata Showing Strong Silver Results

Update on Chile Project

CARSON CITY, Nev., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTC: AMLM) ("AMLM" or the "Company"), announced an update of its transaction with Aeramentum Resources Limited ("AEN") who has been actively progressing exploration plans and in summary:

Figure 1) Oxide copper/limonite/Malachite from Calabozo Prospect (sample no. 20011502) Returned 681 g/t Ag and 0.68% Cu, 0.43g/t Au (11/20/2025)Figure 2a) Geological map at Calabozo prospect showing Vein widths and alteration, squares represent 100m widthFigure 2b) closer look at the 10-15m target (1) width with trenches of 6m @ 407g/t Ag, 2.94% Cu and 0.72g/t Au and 7m @46g/t Ag, 0.34g/t Au (Dec'19 Report on La Veta Larga Project, by unknown author, 55p).Figure 3) Potential width of target zone at La Negrita with 421g/t AgEq av. Grade reported from surface sampling (Dec'19 Geology Report)
  • Ratification of Grande Plata Silver Project Deal: AEN is working to complete the contract with AMLM. The deal was originally negotiated and completed when the silver price was $33/oz compared to more than US$100/oz today.
  • Further high-grade silver from sampling at Grande Plata: The AEN geologists were on-site at Grande Plata in November 2025, conducting sampling and reconnaissance. In line with similar grades achieved across the>7.5km strike of exposed Ag-Cu-Au veins, recent sampling returned encouraging grades in a number of locations exceeding 680gt Ag and 3% Cu (see summary table below).
  • Ahead of planned diamond drilling in March, mapping and trenching is planned, along with upgrading the roads and drill pads to ensure the site is prepared for the drilling program.

Table 1: November 2025 reconnaissance sampling


Sample
Number

Prospect
Name

Sample

Type

Au
(g/t)
AAS

Ag
(g/t)
GRAV

Cu (%)

Mo (g/t)

Comments

20011501

Calabozo

Copper oxides-
dominated outcrop

0.02

39

0.42 %

2.9

Moderate grade
Ag/Cu

20011502

Calabozo

Limonite with copper
oxides

0.43

681

0.68 %

20

High grade silver

20011503

Cumbre

Copper oxides-
dominated outcrop

0.36

341

3.30 %

20.6

High grade Cu, Ag

20011504

San Jose

Copper oxides-
dominated in historic
pits

0.01

2

2.02 %

2.0

High grade Cu, low
silver

20011505

San Jose

Copper oxides-
dominated in historic
pits

0.42

421

0.18 %

217

Relatively high Mo
grade, points to
porphyry nearby?

20011506

San Jose

Limonites with copper
oxides in historic pits

0.070

600

6.67 %

16.3

High grade silver

A review of geological reports continues to provide encouragement, with the potential for broad, moderate to high grade intersections based on surface mapping and past trenching results which show an altered dacitic tuff unit, which hosts the mineralised veins, up to 100m wide in some locations such as Calabozo. Mineralisation is from surface (refer to Figure 2) with previous trenching results including:

  • 6m @ 407g/t Ag, 2.94% Cu, 0.72g/t Au (Calabozo, Figure 3a, b)
  • 6m @ 199g/t Ag, 1.44% Cu, 0.36g/t Au (Calabozo, Figure 3a)

As part of the preparation for drilling at the Silverado Prospect, previous tenement rights holders (2020-2022) Rugby Mining conducted some channel sampling with results including:

  • Section 6657120N: 2.5 m @ 135 g/t Ag, 0.64 % Cu, 0.14 g/t Au and 5.80 % Pb
  • Section 6657120N: 1.5 m @ 591 g/t Ag, 2.47 % Cu, 0.10 g/t Au and 4.95 % Pb
  • Section 6657152N: 1 m @ 1,550 g/t Ag 2.91 % Cu, 0.51 g/t Au and 6.32 % Pb

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Contact:
American Lithium Minerals, Inc
1007 South Street
Carson City, NV 89701
1007 South Street
Carson City, NV 89701
Phone: (877) 734-8787
E-mail: [email protected]
X: @AMR_ResourcesAu
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4qjAuWE

SOURCE American Lithium Minerals, Inc

© 2026 PR Newswire
