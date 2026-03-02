American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM) Completes Three Strategic Acquisitions of Gold, Silver, Copper and Rare Earth Elements Projects in Quebec

CARSON CITY, Nev., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTC: AMLM) ("AMLM" or the "Company"), a dynamic exploration-stage company focused on critical metals, precious metals, and rare earth elements powering the global energy transition, today announced the successful acquisition of three high-potential mineral projects in Quebec, Canada. The projects-Piscau-North Polymetallic Project, QC Rare Earth Elements (REE) Project, and Couture Copper-Silver-Gold Project-were acquired to significantly expand AMLM's portfolio in a top-tier mining jurisdiction.

These Quebec assets bring the Company's total existing holdings to five projects and positions AMLM to capitalize on surging demand for metals, rare earths, copper, gold, silver and other strategic commodities essential for energy, national security, and economic stability.

Key Highlights of the Acquired Projects:

Piscau-North Polymetallic Project (Information at https://bit.ly/4aYQvdU):

100% title ownership of 539 claims covering approximately 17,000 hectares

High Grade Gold Discovery (2.1g/t Au over 6 m) is open in all directions and ready to drill

Advanced AI analysis by Mercator Geological Services (500+data layers) identified 18 new high priority targets

Located on the same geological belt as major discoveries by White Rock Lithium and Perseverance Metals

Exposure to Gold, Copper, Nickel and Lithium in a single vehicle

QC Rare Earth Elements (REE) Project (Information at https://bit.ly/4l3wLKW):

Hosts some of the highest historical REE grades in North America, with total rare earth oxides (TREO) up to 59.23% in samples

Exposure to significant cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, yttrium, copper and molybdenum.

The Grenville Province geology features radioactive pegmatites as pathfinders for REE mineralization.

AI-driven targeting using machine learning on over 500 historical data layers has identified at least five new, untested high-priority targets.

The project is drill-ready with commercial-grade potential and low-cost logistics.

Couture Copper-Silver-Gold Project: (Information at https://bit.ly/40DfL4A):

High-grade Exploration Asset - 65% Cu / 420g/t Ag / 0.95 g/t Au

Property covers a 12km magnetic shear corridor hosting massive sulfide mineralization along a structurally controlled north-south shear zone and major fault system.

Offers strong potential for copper, silver, and gold in a prospective setting.

All three projects are 100% owned by American Lithium Minerals Inc. and benefit from Quebec's world-class mining jurisdiction, excellent infrastructure, and supportive environment for resource development.

"These acquisitions mark a transformative milestone for AMLM as we build a diversified portfolio of high-value assets in critical and precious metals," said Frank Kristan, CEO of American Lithium Minerals Inc. "Quebec's stable jurisdiction, combined with these projects' exceptional grades, historical data, AI-enhanced targets, and proximity to infrastructure, positions us to deliver significant exploration upside and shareholder value. With global demand for REEs, lithium, copper, gold and silver accelerating due to supply chain security needs and the energy transition, we are ideally placed to advance these drill-ready opportunities."

The Company is advancing phased exploration programs across the portfolio, starting with data compilation, field mapping, sampling, geophysics, and targeting high-priority zones for drilling. AMLM remains committed to sustainable practices and creating long-term value through responsible resource development.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

American Lithium Minerals, Inc

1007 South Street

Carson City, NV 89701

Phone: (775) 587-6137

E-mail: [email protected]

X: @AMR_ResourcesAu

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4qjAuWE

SOURCE American Lithium Minerals, Inc