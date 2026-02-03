Anzeige
American Lithium Minerals, Inc: Furano Copper Showing Strong Results

Update on Chile Copper Project

CARSON CITY, Nev., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTC: AMLM) ("AMLM" or the "Company"), announced an exploration update of its transaction with Aeramentum Resources Limited ("AEN") on the Furano Copper Project in Chile and is actively progressing exploration plans and in summary:

  • Furano (Cu-Au): Quotes have been obtained for IP work and diamond drilling at drilling program is planned in coming months, following up the last drilling Campaign conducted by Nittetsu in 2011-12.

  • 85km NE thorough mainly paved roads from port town in North, Iquique and 25km NW from Cerro Colorado - BHP mine - Decision to Mine, 2027 (219 Mt @ 0.62% Copper oxides; 1860 Mt @ 0.34% Copper Sulfides)

  • 27 Exploitation Licenses, previously had 9,000m of mostly shallow (<150m) drilling with hits such as 50m @ 1.2% Cu (from 110m, F15-17R) and 10m @ 2.4g/t Au (from 40m, F15-18R) within porphyry or tourmaline breccia

  • Large alteration zone, typical Porphyry setting with 4 drillholes intersecting the porphyry at depth and terminating in mineralization (with intersections such as 40m @ 0.15% Cu, 20m @ 0.2% Cu, 50m @ 0.15% Cu).

BHP is planning to restart its Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile. The mine, located in the Pampa Norte region, is part of BHP broader Chilean copper operations. BHP has been investing heavily in Chile, including a $14 billion investment plan for its copper mines. Cerro Colorado is expected to be restarted utilizing supergene leaching, with a goal of producing 85-100ktpa in coming years.

  • Histogram (statistical) analysis of the Copper Samples from the 2010-12 drilling shows encouraging signs for the potential for a Porphyry-Copper deposit, with no drilling below 300m vertical and 4 holes ending in copper mineralization (0.1-0.3% Cu).

  • The top of porphyry copper orebodies are often leached, hence the plan is to drill deeper into the porphyry (an additional 200-300m, to total depth of 600m) to ascertain both the potential for grade and width of mineralization

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Contact:
American Lithium Minerals, Inc
1007 South Street
Carson City, NV 89701
Phone: (877) 734-8787
E-mail: [email protected]
X: @AMR_ResourcesAu
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4qjAuWE

SOURCE American Lithium Minerals, Inc

© 2026 PR Newswire
