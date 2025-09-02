Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) successfully placed today a new €500 million green bond with an 8-year maturity and an annual coupon of 3.50%.

This issuance builds on the green bond launched 5 years ago to finance its 100% bio-based Rilsan polyamide 11 plant in Singapore. It enables the Group to further align its financing strategy with its sustainability commitments, particularly regarding the climate and the development of sustainable and innovative solutions.

The net proceeds of this bond will be allocated to the financing or the refinancing of structural programs that support sustainable development and the ramp-up of the major investments launched by the Group, most of which are aligned with the EU taxonomy.

The Green Financing Framework, under which this issuance is carried out, is structured around six categories of eligible green projects: renewable energy, energy efficiency, eco-efficient and/or circular economy adapted products, production technologies and processes, green buildings, sustainable water management and water treatment, as well as climate adaptation. This framework was assessed by Moody's and received an SQS2 "Very Good" Sustainability Quality Score, reflecting a high level of sustainability performance.

The documentation related to this bond issuance is available on the Arkema website.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and more sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2024, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around 9.5 billion in 2024, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,150 employees worldwide.

