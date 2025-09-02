Coherent Solutions, a global digital solutions engineering firm, has secured a strategic investment from IceLake, a leading private equity investor specializing in partnering with high-growth business services organizations. The partnership will accelerate Coherent Solutions' global expansion and solution offerings, advancing its mission to deliver measurable digital value creation for clients worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250902336956/en/

Coherent Solutions has secured a strategic investment from IceLake, advancing its mission to deliver measurable digital value creation for clients worldwide.

This year marks Coherent Solutions' 30th anniversary. Since its founding in 1995, the company has partnered with some of the world's largest brands and most ambitious growth companies to design, develop, and launch sophisticated digital platforms and solutions.

"The partnership with IceLake is a strong vote of confidence in our strategy, execution, and growth potential," said Igor Epshteyn, CEO of Coherent Solutions. "Our global team members have consistently delivered substantial value to clients. In a competitive field like ours, the ability to combine top talent with clear strategic direction and the right investment is critical. We're excited about this next phase of expansion and the positive impact it will bring to our clients."

Following three decades of consistent organic growth, IceLake's investment underscores Coherent Solutions' extraordinary talent, global delivery model, and proven track record of creating measurable business impact. IceLake invests in exceptional companies with strong growth potential, providing capital and strategic expertise. The investment in Coherent Solutions aligns with IceLake's vision to capture opportunities in the fast-growing digitalization and AI market.

The transaction is subject to regulatory clearances, competition approvals, and customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Transaction Advisors

Marylebone Capital FZCO served as the sole financial advisor to Coherent Solutions. PBY&A served as legal advisor.

About Coherent Solutions

Coherent Solutions is a global digital solutions engineering firm founded in 1995. With teams in 10 development centers across Europe and Latin America, the firm brings 30 years of technology expertise and industry knowledge to deliver tailored digital solutions. Partnering with high-growth scale-ups and ambitious global brands, Coherent Solutions is recognized for its commitment to quality, transparency, and innovation. Empowering Business Success

About IceLake

IceLake is a private equity firm that invests in exceptional companies with strong market positions and ambitious growth plans. IceLake supports businesses in executing their strategies, including buy build, international expansion, and operational excellence. IceLake has offices in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250902336956/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations: media@coherentsolutions.com