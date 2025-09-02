DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 02-Sep-2025 / 17:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 2 September 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 2 September 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 99,349 Highest price paid per share: 145.40p Lowest price paid per share: 138.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 142.2450p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 307,385,338 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (307,385,338) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 142.2450p 99,349

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 1064 145.40 09:30:50 00351740732TRLO1 XLON 1029 144.40 09:30:50 00351740735TRLO1 XLON 1053 144.20 09:30:50 00351740737TRLO1 XLON 1084 144.40 09:30:53 00351740768TRLO1 XLON 1084 144.00 09:30:54 00351740782TRLO1 XLON 534 144.40 09:33:28 00351742393TRLO1 XLON 1036 144.40 09:33:28 00351742394TRLO1 XLON 200 144.40 09:34:42 00351743026TRLO1 XLON 276 144.20 09:39:56 00351745947TRLO1 XLON 275 144.20 09:39:56 00351745948TRLO1 XLON 600 144.20 09:40:39 00351746449TRLO1 XLON 300 144.40 09:40:59 00351746653TRLO1 XLON 100 144.40 09:41:31 00351747091TRLO1 XLON 517 144.80 09:41:49 00351747247TRLO1 XLON 162 144.80 09:41:59 00351747424TRLO1 XLON 700 144.80 09:42:10 00351747624TRLO1 XLON 100 144.80 09:42:24 00351747717TRLO1 XLON 552 144.60 09:42:59 00351748033TRLO1 XLON 515 144.60 09:42:59 00351748034TRLO1 XLON 200 144.60 10:17:06 00351764846TRLO1 XLON 346 144.60 10:17:07 00351764852TRLO1 XLON 546 144.40 10:47:47 00351780271TRLO1 XLON 1034 144.40 10:47:47 00351780272TRLO1 XLON 533 144.40 11:21:48 00351787475TRLO1 XLON 510 144.00 11:21:48 00351787476TRLO1 XLON 212 143.60 11:21:54 00351787480TRLO1 XLON 321 143.60 11:22:00 00351787549TRLO1 XLON 212 143.60 11:22:00 00351787550TRLO1 XLON 859 143.60 11:24:57 00351787712TRLO1 XLON 545 143.40 11:28:55 00351787860TRLO1 XLON 518 143.20 11:28:56 00351787888TRLO1 XLON 9 143.20 11:28:57 00351787889TRLO1 XLON 83 143.20 11:28:57 00351787890TRLO1 XLON 950 143.20 11:29:10 00351787916TRLO1 XLON 132 143.20 11:29:20 00351787925TRLO1 XLON 134 143.20 11:29:34 00351787928TRLO1 XLON 500 143.20 11:29:45 00351787930TRLO1 XLON 300 143.20 11:30:43 00351787999TRLO1 XLON 523 143.20 11:30:43 00351788000TRLO1 XLON 166 143.20 11:30:57 00351788008TRLO1 XLON 200 143.20 11:31:12 00351788013TRLO1 XLON 523 143.20 11:31:12 00351788014TRLO1 XLON 300 143.20 11:31:36 00351788037TRLO1 XLON 509 143.00 11:39:03 00351788192TRLO1 XLON 500 143.00 11:42:33 00351788274TRLO1 XLON 136 143.00 11:42:33 00351788275TRLO1 XLON 300 143.20 11:42:58 00351788293TRLO1 XLON 200 143.20 11:44:13 00351788314TRLO1 XLON 165 143.20 11:44:21 00351788319TRLO1 XLON 200 143.20 11:44:42 00351788328TRLO1 XLON 200 143.20 11:46:15 00351788352TRLO1 XLON 509 143.00 11:48:42 00351788428TRLO1 XLON 300 143.00 11:52:16 00351788546TRLO1 XLON 525 142.80 11:52:18 00351788557TRLO1 XLON 524 143.00 11:55:59 00351788699TRLO1 XLON 548 142.80 11:56:00 00351788700TRLO1 XLON 216 143.00 11:56:00 00351788701TRLO1 XLON 136 143.00 11:56:00 00351788702TRLO1 XLON 30000 143.00 11:58:06 00351788814TRLO1 XLON 134 143.20 12:02:20 00351789015TRLO1 XLON 500 143.20 12:02:35 00351789023TRLO1 XLON 523 143.20 12:02:35 00351789024TRLO1 XLON 300 143.20 12:03:08 00351789033TRLO1 XLON 200 143.20 12:03:31 00351789041TRLO1 XLON 140 143.20 12:03:55 00351789055TRLO1 XLON 523 143.20 12:03:55 00351789056TRLO1 XLON 200 143.20 12:04:53 00351789076TRLO1 XLON 523 143.20 12:04:53 00351789077TRLO1 XLON 500 143.20 12:16:42 00351789519TRLO1 XLON 523 143.20 12:16:42 00351789520TRLO1 XLON

