Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to announce its membership in the Critical Minerals Forum ("CMF") - a leading U.S.-based non-profit initiative dedicated to strengthening secure and transparent global critical mineral supply chains.

The CMF convenes key stakeholders across the critical minerals value chain - including companies, investors, end-users, policymakers, and research organizations - with a shared mission of building reliable and resilient supply networks for minerals essential to technology, defense, energy, and advanced manufacturing.

Allied's flagship Borralha Tungsten Project, strategically located in northern Portugal, represents one of the largest undeveloped tungsten deposits in Europe and a potential near-term source of supply outside of China and Russia. With a current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate of 4.98 Mt @ 0.22% WO3 (Indicated) and 7.01 Mt @ 0.20% WO3 (Inferred), Borralha has the potential to provide a stable and scalable source of tungsten concentrate to Western markets. Allied's mineral resource estimate for its Borralha Tungsten Project is further detailed in its technical report entitled, "Technical Report on the Borralha Property, Parish of Salto, District of Vila Real, Portugal', dated effective July 31, 2024" which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Roy Bonnell, CEO & Director of Allied Critical Metals, commented: "Allied is proud to join the Critical Minerals Forum at such a pivotal time for global supply chain security. Tungsten is recognized as one of the most strategic and irreplaceable critical minerals, yet supply is overwhelmingly concentrated in China. By advancing Borralha & Vila Verde, we are working to establish Europe's next major tungsten mines - and our participation in CMF ensures we can contribute to shaping the policies, partnerships, and strategies that will underpin Western supply resilience."

The Critical Minerals Forum (CMF) is a leading non-profit initiative dedicated to strengthening secure, transparent, and resilient global supply chains for critical and strategic metals. Bringing together governments, industry leaders, investors, and technology innovators, the CMF provides a collaborative platform to advance responsible sourcing, promote sustainable development, and reduce reliance on unstable or concentrated supply regions. With a mission to support energy transition, defense readiness, and advanced manufacturing, the CMF works to ensure the materials essential to modern economies remain accessible, reliable, and responsibly produced.

Rob Strayer, President of the Critical Minerals Forum, stated: "Allied Critical Metals brings important expanded capacity to the supply of tungsten, which is a critical mineral that is a priority for the Forum for both national and economic security reasons. Allied's upstream perspective and regional positioning make them a valuable contributor to the Forum."

Through its membership, Allied is contributing to CMF working groups focused on supply chain diversification, midstream processing, and data-driven market forecasting. The Company's insights are particularly relevant to tungsten, known as the "military metal" for its essential role in defence applications, industrial tooling, aerospace, and clean energy technologies.

The Borralha Tungsten Project is planned to be advanced through resource expansion, updated technical studies, and project development aligned with European and North American critical minerals strategies. By reviving one of Europe's historically significant tungsten districts, Allied is positioning itself as a cornerstone supplier to allied nations seeking to diversify supply chains away from China and Russia.

Options and RSUs

The Company also hereby announces the grant of 3,125,000 stock options (the "Options") at an exercise price of $0.345 per share granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to its omnibus equity incentive plan, which vests immediately and expire 5 years after the date of grant. The Company also announces that it has granted 3,125,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company vesting immediately pursuant to its omnibus equity incentive plan.

The Options and RSUs will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned past producing Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal. Tungsten has been designated a critical metal by the United States and other western countries, as they are aggressively seeking friendly sources of this unique metal. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea represent approximately 86% of the total global supply and reserves. The tungsten market is estimated to be valued at approximately USD $5 to $6 billion and it is used in a variety of industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy.

