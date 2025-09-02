Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Adelayde Exploration Inc. (CSE: ADDY) (OTCID: SPMTF) (WKN: A41AGV) (the "Company" or "Adelayde") has granted a total of 1,275,000 stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants at an exercise price of five cents per share for a period of 12 months. The Company also granted a total of 2,625,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to its directors, officers, and consultants. The RSUs will vest on January 3, 2026. The options and the RSUs have been granted in accordance with the Company's amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

"James Nelson"

President

Adelayde Exploration Inc.

