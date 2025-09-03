

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) announced the pricing of a $2.0 billion offering of senior unsecured notes. The issuance includes $600 million of 4.450% Notes due 2031, $900 million of 5.200% Notes due 2035, and $500 million of 5.950% Notes due 2055.



The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Royalty Pharma Holdings Ltd and Royalty Pharma Manager, LLC. The offering is expected to close on September 16, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Royalty Pharma intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes for general corporate purposes.



