Allianz Trade has been awarded the Gold Medal by EcoVadis in their 2025 sustainability assessment

PARIS, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoVadis is one of the world's most trusted providers of business sustainability ratings. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. After evaluating Allianz Trade's environmental, social, and ethical performance, EcoVadis has awarded the global leader in trade credit insurance a Gold Medal, placing Allianz Trade in the top 2% of all companies assessed globally in the past 12 months (1). This milestone marks an improvement, since Allianz Trade had received a Silver Medal from EcoVadis in 2024.

An acknowledgement of Allianz Trade's sustainability performance and progress

EcoVadis states that Allianz Trade's main strengths lie in its advanced management systems for environmental, ethical, and carbon-related matters. This acknowledgment from EcoVadis underscores Allianz Trade's continuous commitment to embedding sustainability throughout its business strategy and operations.

In 2024, Allianz Trade made significant progress in advancing its sustainability agenda. The company achieved a substantial reduction in greenhouse gas emissions per employee, cutting them by 60%, while also reducing energy consumption per employee by 78%. They established dedicated teams in Germany, Italy and Northern Europe to promote sustainability principles and drive the implementation of the company's sustainability roadmap at local scale. Allianz Trade also steered the decarbonization of its portfolio by integrating sustainability in risk assessment and commercial underwriting processes. Eventually, the world leader in trade credit insurance created value for corporates through sustainable insurance solutions, with the launch of Surety Green2Green.

Sustainability in motion: leading by example

This Gold Medal also reflects Allianz Trade's progress since the previous assessment, including the implementation of new policies, additional industry recognition and improved reporting practices. These efforts are a key part of Allianz Trade's broader decarbonisation strategy. Looking ahead, Allianz Trade is stepping up its commitment to sustainability. By year-end 2029, the company aims to reduce its operational GHG emissions per employee by 65%, engaging all employees in this collective journey toward decarbonization.

"Our sustainability transition is accelerating at full speed. We are proud that our efforts have been recognized by such a reputable and expert third party. However, we are ready to go even further and to achieve our ambitious target: our goal is to reach Net-Zero by 2050 and to assist in the sustainability transition of businesses and the broader economy. I have total confidence in our teams to achieve these targets and want to thank them all for their work and dedication. Together, we are shaping the future of sustainable trade", ends Florence Lecoutre, Group Board Member in charge of Sustainability, Data Analytics & AI, Human Resources, Compliance and Communications at Allianz Trade.

1. Allianz Trade's EcoVadis assessment score is 81/100, which is the 98th percentile and puts us in the top 2% of companies assessed in the last 12 months.

About Allianz Trade

Allianz Trade is the global leader in trade credit insurance and a recognized specialist in the areas of surety, collections, structured trade credit and political risk. Our proprietary intelligence network is based on instant access to data of 289 million corporates. We give companies the confidence to trade by securing their payments. We compensate your company in the event of a bad debt, but more importantly, we help you avoid bad debt in the first place. Whenever we provide trade credit insurance or other finance solutions, our priority is predictive protection. But, when the unexpected arrives, our AA credit rating means we have the resources, backed by Allianz to provide compensation to maintain your business. Headquartered in Paris, Allianz Trade is present in over 40 countries with 5,800 employees. In 2024, our consolidated turnover was € 3.8 billion and insured global business transactions represented € 1,400 billion in exposure. For more information, please visit allianz-trade.com

