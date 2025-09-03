Local deployment reinforces 8x8's commitment to CX in France with regulatory alignment and regional investment

To improve the customer experience in France 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), the industry's most integrated customer experience (CX) platform provider, has announced the opening of a new data center in the country. The facility supports the country's stringent data sovereignty and residency requirements, while delivering trust, transparency, and sovereignty.

This investment reflects 8x8's long-term commitment to France not just as a customer base, but as a strategic growth market and as a company looking to give partners a competitive edge. It enables businesses and public sector organizations to adopt modern, AI-powered communications while meeting all French and EU regulatory obligations, including GDPR and local hosting mandates.

A year of growth in France

The news follows on from a year of strategic growth in the country, including the appointment of Christian Laloy as country lead, a closer working relationship with IT transformation specialists SCC, and a partnership with trade body, the French (Association Française de la Relation Client), AFRC.

"While others choose to operate remotely, we're investing locally," said Christian Laloy, Country Manager, France at 8x8, Inc. "Some providers choose not to locate in France and in my mind that shows a lack of respect for the local businesses, the local people and the culture. This new data center makes our position clear: 8x8 is committed to serving French organizations with secure and fully compliant technology and transparency."

The facility is part of 8x8's broader initiative to support regulated and security-conscious industries with infrastructure that enables in-country data storage, low-latency access and enterprise-grade reliability.

8x8 and an innovative approach

"8x8 isn't just entering the market with an innovative approach: by locating its data centers in France, the company helps deliver its customers a high level of data sovereignty, in line with European regulatory requirements," said Regis Davesne, Director of digital transformation specialists SCC France. "This choice significantly boosts confidence and makes a real difference for customers looking for a solid, reliable long-term partner."

This is one of several European investments planned for 2025 as the company deepens its presence across high-growth and high-compliance markets.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) connects people and organizations through seamless communication on the industry's most integrated platform for Customer Experience combining Contact Center, Unified Communication, and CPaaS solutions. The 8x8® Platform for CX integrates AI at every level to enable personalized customer journeys, drive operational excellence and insights, and facilitate team collaboration. 8x8 helps customer experience and IT leaders become the heartbeat of their organizations, empowering them to unlock the potential of every interaction. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

About SCC France

With a turnover of more than €2.9 billion and over 2,700 employees in France, SCC France supports the digital transformation of its clients in 3 areas: the development of uses and user experience, the modernization of IT infrastructures and openness to the Cloud, and the deployment of network and security strategies. Learn more: https://www.france.scc.com/

Copyright 2025 8x8, Inc. 8x8 and associated brand assets are trademarks of 8x8, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250903140661/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

8x8@sourcecodecomms.com

Investor Relations:

Investor.Relations@8x8.com