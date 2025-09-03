Regulatory News:

Llama Group (Paris: ALLAM) (Brussels: ALLAM):

Winamp for Creators continues to expand its mission to provide artists and music professionals with the most comprehensive digital platform for managing and monetizing their careers. Today, Winamp is proud to announce the launch of two powerful new features: Playlisting and Social Media Ads, available directly within the Winamp for Creators platform as of September 24th, 2025

These additions mark a major step forward in simplifying music marketing. Artists will soon be able to:

Pitch their music to playlists in one click, reaching curators across leading streaming platforms and helping their tracks gain visibility.

Run Meta and TikTok ads directly from the platform, designed to increase streams, followers, and engagement without the need to manage multiple external tools.

Fully embedded into the Winamp for Creators dashboard, they allow artists to set up and launch effective campaigns quickly and intuitively-removing complexity from music promotion and making growth more accessible.

"Independent artists shouldn't have to juggle multiple services or spend hours mastering complicated workflows just to be heard," said Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp. "With Playlisting and Social Media Ads now built into Winamp for Creators, we're putting smarter marketing directly at their fingertips. It's another step toward our vision of giving artists everything they need in one unified platform."

These new tools join Winamp for Creators' growing suite of services, which already includes distribution, licensing, copyright collection, Content ID, Fanzone, collectibles, link-in-bio pages, and a multi-channel publishing tool. Together, they make Winamp for Creators the most integrated platform for artists looking to grow their audience, connect with fans, and optimize their revenues.

For more information, visit www.winamp.com/creators.

Next Meeting

October 31, 2025 Publication of First-Half 2025 Results

About Winamp - www.winamp.com

Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue-all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

