The Board of Directors of Llama Group SA (the Company ") (BOURSE: ALLAM) (BSE: ALLAM) is pleased to invite shareholders, holders of convertible bonds and holders of subscription rights to attend the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on Octobre 20, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (Belgian time) at the Company's headquarters.

This extraordinary general meeting is convened following the absence of a quorum at the first meeting held on September 25, 2025, in accordance with Article 28 of the company's articles of association. The agenda remains unchanged.

Agenda and proposed decision

Change of the company's corporate name and, consequently, amendment of the company's articles of association

1.1. Name: Change of the company's corporate name to "Winamp Group" and consequently amendment of Article 1 of the company's articles of association

1.2. Powers

Proposed decision

Proposed decision

Change of the company's corporate name and, consequently, amendment of the company's articles of association

1.1. Name and amendment of the articles of association

The general meeting resolves to amend the company's corporate name to "Winamp Group" with immediate effect following the extraordinary general meeting approving the change of corporate name and, consequently, to amend Article 1 of the articles of association as follows:

"Article 1 Form and name

The company is a public limited company. Its corporate name is "Winamp Group

1.2. Powers

The general meeting grants authority to (i) each director and Mr. Olivier Van Gulck, CFO, each acting individually and with power of substitution, to carry out the administrative formalities subsequent to the general meeting; and (ii) to the officiating notary for the preparation and filing of a consolidated version of the articles of association.

In order to be adopted, the resolutions on the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting require a quorum of at least half of the share capital to be present and a majority vote of three quarters of the votes present or represented at the extraordinary general meeting.

In accordance with Article 7:153 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code, no attendance quorum is required for this second Extraordinary General Meeting convened with the same agenda. As the Extraordinary General Meeting held on September 25, 2025, was unable to validly deliberate on first convening due to the lack of a quorum representing at least half of the share capital, this new Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on October 20, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (Belgian time), may validly deliberate on the same items, regardless of the proportion of the share capital represented.

Participation formalities

To attend the extraordinary general meeting, shareholders must comply with the following provisions:

In accordance with Article 25, first paragraph of the Company's articles of association, owners of registered shares who wish to attend the extraordinary general meeting or who wish to be represented there must inform the board of directors no later than Monday October 13, 2025 by email to legal@winamp.com

In accordance with Article 25, second paragraph of the Company's articles of association, owners of dematerialized shares who wish to attend the extraordinary general meeting or who wish to be represented there, must deposit at the Company's registered office or send by email to legal@winamp.com no later than Monday, October 13, 2025, a certificate issued by their approved financial institution certifying the unavailability of the dematerialized shares until the closing of the general meeting.

Individuals participating in the meeting as owners of securities, agents or organs of a legal entity must be able to prove their identity in order to gain access to the meeting. Representatives of legal entities must provide documents establishing their status as organs or special agents.

Participants are invited to come to the Company's headquarters on Octobre 20, 2025 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to complete the registration formalities.

Each shareholder may be represented at the general meeting by a proxy Original proxies, drawn up in accordance with the model prescribed by the Company, must be submitted to the Company's registered office no later than Monday, October 13, 2025. Proxies may also be sent no later than Monday, October 13 2025 by email to legal@winamp.com provided that the signed originals are submitted to the office of the general meeting at the latest before the start of the meeting. The proxies, drawn up in accordance with the model prescribed by the Company, are available on the Company's website at https://llama-group.com/investors/documentation/.

Shareholders' Right to Ask Questions

In accordance with Article 7: 139 of the Companies and Associations Code, a shareholder may submit written questions to the directors and/or the auditor prior to the extraordinary general meeting. These questions must be submitted by Monday, October 13, 2025, by email to legal@winamp.com Shareholder questions will only be considered if the shareholder has complied with all admission formalities to participate in the general meeting.

Available documents

All documents relating to the extraordinary general meeting that the law requires to be made available to shareholders may be consulted on the Company's website at the following address: https://llama-group.com/investors/documentation/ from the publication of this notice. A copy of these documents will also be sent by email to shareholders who, no later than seven days before the extraordinary general meeting, have completed the formalities to be admitted to the general meeting.

For the Board of Directors,

Alexandre Saboundjian,

Managing Director

Contacts:

Llama Group SA