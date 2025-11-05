Regulatory News:

Winamp Group (Paris: ALWIN) (Brussels: ALWIN) confirms that it meets all the eligibility criteria for the PEA-PME scheme as defined in Articles L. 221-32-2 and D. 221-113-5 et seq. of the French Monetary and Financial Code, namely:

A total workforce of fewer than 5,000 employees;

Annual revenue of less than €1.5 billion or total assets of less than €2 billion.

As a result, Winamp Group shares remain fully eligible for inclusion in PEA-PME accounts, which, as a reminder, benefit from the same tax advantages as traditional equity savings plans (PEA), namely an exemption from income tax after five years (social contributions still apply).

Next Meeting

January 30, 2025 Llama Group Reports 2025 Revenue

About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Winamp Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

About Winamp - www.winamp.com

Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue-all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.

