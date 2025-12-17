Regulatory News:

Winamp, owned by Winamp Group SA (Euronext Growth Paris Brussels: ALWIN), is thrilled to announce the three artists selected for the first edition of the Winamp Creators Program, following an extraordinary global response. The initiative received over 4,000 applications from 110 countries, culminating in a final shortlist of 20 outstanding projects. From this impressive group, the Winamp Music Committee faced the difficult task of choosing just three artists whose vision, artistry, and ambition resonated most strongly with the program's mission.

From January 15th to June 15th, 2026, the selected artists will be accompanied by Winamp as they develop their next major musical project (EP, mixtape, album) through tailored funding, expert mentorship, and dedicated communication support. Each artist will receive €3,000 per month to invest in their creative process, along with strategic guidance from Winamp's industry network.

Their releases will be distributed through Winamp for Creators, benefitting from innovative features such as the Fanzone and the brand new Website Builder to strengthen audience engagement and monetization.

Meet the 2026 Winamp Creators Program Artists

Louve (France) Singer-Songwriter Performer

Louve is a multidisciplinary artist blending theatre, dance, and music into a captivating pop universe. After releasing her debut EP in 2021, she has crafted a sound inspired by 2000s pop melodies, the sharp self-awareness of Sabrina Carpenter, the artistic freedom of Alice Phoebe Lou, and the stage presence of Rosalía. In 2024, she became the lead singer of the acclaimed band L'Impératrice.

Currently finishing a new 5-track EP while touring, she is developing the visual identity of her upcoming singles and preparing a headline show at La Maroquinerie in Paris. With tight coordination between her manager and creative team, her aim is to build strong momentum on stage, expand her audience, and secure long-term artistic stability.

Sorvina (USA) Rapper Storyteller

Born in New York and based in Berlin, Sorvina began in folk and acoustic storytelling before embracing her long-held ambition to rap. Her music blends poetic lyricism with the rhythm and flow of hip-hop, drawing inspiration from artists such as Noname, Tyler, The Creator, and Little Simz.

Already working on her next album, she plans to release singles in March, April, and May 2026, followed by the full project in Fall 2026. Her strategy includes playing as many festivals as possible throughout the summer to build momentum, then launching a European club tour to grow her fanbase and strengthen her streaming presence.

Bleu Nuage (Switzerland) Electronic Music Producer

Bleu Nuage creates electronic music at the intersection of French Touch, melodic techno, and cinematic soundscapes. His goal is to transform nostalgia and melancholy into universal emotions that invite listeners on an immersive journey. His influences range from Daft Punk to NTO, Worakls, Thylacine, French 79, and film composers such as Hans Zimmer, Rone, and Moby.

In 2026, he will focus on developing a unique live show, blending original compositions, remixes, mashups, instruments, machines, and visuals to deliver an unforgettable on-stage experience and growing his audience, with plans to release a new single every 1-2 months and maintain a strong content strategy on TikTok and Instagram, building upon his existing momentum of four videos per week for a full year.

The Winamp Creators Program marks a new chapter in Winamp's mission to empower independent artists worldwide. By combining financial support, cutting-edge tools, and hands-on mentorship, Winamp aims to help emerging talents transform their creative vision into sustainable careers.

About the Winamp Creators Program

The Winamp Creators Program is an international launchpad designed to empower emerging artists by giving them the funding, tools, and exposure they need to take their careers to the next level. It builds on Winamp's long-standing mission to serve creators worldwide through its Winamp for Creators platform, which already provides distribution, copyright management, licensing, Fanzone features, marketing tools, and more, all in one place.

About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Winamp Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

About Winamp - www.winamp.com

Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue-all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.

