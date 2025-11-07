Regulatory News:

WINAMP GROUP SA (Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels: ALWIN) ("Winamp Group" or the "Company"), owner of the Winamp platform, announces that the Luxembourg-based fund Hexagon Capital Fund has proceeded, on 6 November 2025, with a second subscription of 250 bonds issued by Winamp Group SA, each with a nominal value of €1,000, representing a total amount of €250,000.

This subscription was made at the request of Winamp Group SA, in accordance with the terms of the bond financing agreement for a maximum amount of €2,000,000, entered into between the two parties and announced in the press release dated 18 September 2025.

The agreement provides for the possibility of successive bond issuances until 30 September 2026, depending on the Company's financing needs and subject to the Investor's approval.

The proceeds from this new tranche will be used to support the Group's development and the commercial launch of the Winamp for Creators platform, in line with the growth strategy previously announced.

The first subscription, completed on 18 September 2025 for an amount of €250,000, was fully repaid in shares, in accordance with the provisions of the financing agreement, as indicated in the press release dated 18 September 2025, through the creation of 978,091 new shares, increasing the Company's number of shares from 15,183,434 to 16,161,525, and its share capital from €30,859,119.10 to €31,109,119.10.

About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Winamp Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

About Winamp - www.winamp.com

Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue-all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.

