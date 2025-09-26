Regulatory News:

Llama Group SA (Paris: ALLAM) (Brussels: ALLAM), a pioneering and leading company in the digital music industry, announces the organization of a videoconference for shareholders and individual investors on:

TUESDAY, October 7 at 6:00 PM (French version)

This videoconference will provide an opportunity to review the results for the first half of 2025, the latest company news, and the objectives for the remainder of 2025, as well as to allow current or prospective individual shareholders to engage with Alexandre Saboundjian, Chief Executive Officer, and Olivier Van Gulck, Chief Financial Officer

To participate in this videoconference, please register by clicking here before Monday, October 6, 2025. Connection details for the videoconference will be provided to registered participants prior to the event.

Don't miss this opportunity to rediscover Llama Group and ask your questions directly to its management. You can already submit your questions by email to: investors@llama-group.com

Videoconference registration linkhttps://app.livestorm.co/euroland-corporate/llama-group-visioconference-actionnaires-particuliers0710?s=0916ab62-f111-467d-88d2-56a2f13157dd

Next Meeting

September 25, 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations..

About Winamp www.winamp.com

Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue-all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.

Contacts:

Investors Relations

Olivier Van Gulck

investors@llama-group.com