Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - EDM Resources Inc. (TSXV: EDM) (FSE: P3Z) ("EDM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received gold assays of 2.93 g/t and 142 g/t in its assay sweep of zinc and lead concentrates at the Scotia Mine.

Highlights of the Gold Results

Lead concentrate fire assay composite sample 142 g/t gold (with repeat assays of 157 g/t and 95.0 g/t gold)

Zinc concentrate fire assay composite sample 2.93 g/t gold (with repeat assays of 3.64 g/t and 1.46 g/t gold)

417,144 tonnes of zinc concentrate and 194,004 tonnes lead concentrate are expected to be produced over the Scotia Mine's life according to the 2021 Pre-Feasibility Study

"Recently we examined a limited amount of historical core from underneath the main zinc and lead carbonateous zone in the Meguma Terrane formation because we observed strong gold and silver grades in an independent laboratory assay report. The assays were from when Scotia Mine was last in operation in 2009. In conducting a detailed element assay sweep of some of the large concentrate piles in the Load Out Facility at the mill, we were excited to observe very high initial gold grades of 2.93 g/t and 142 g/t," said Mark Haywood, President & CEO. "With these very high gold grades, to complete our due diligence on the results, we instructed AGAT Laboratories carry out an additional multi-element and gold analyses which provided strong confirmation of the initial results. As a result of the positive confirmation assaying, the Company is planning to conduct additional assaying of the concentrates and a review the gold potential at the Scotia Mine using professional geological services."

The Company completed a 4.68kg composite sample (#232151) of a 2.9 cubic metre estimated lead concentrate pile and a 5.2kg composite sample (#232152) of a 19.5 cubic metre estimated zinc concentrate pile at the Scotia Mine. The concentrate was produced in approximately 2009 from mineralization extracted from the main pit and processed via the Scotia Mine's conventional crushing, grinding and flotation circuits. The composite samples were then processed at the AGAT Calgary laboratory, Alberta and at AGAT Thunder Bay, Ontario. Following the initial results, the Company instructed AGAT Laboratories to conduct an additional multi-element and gold analyses using the same protocols applied in the original sample, as well as create new splits of the archived sample reject material and then prepare and analyze a new pulp fraction.

Table 1: Selected Assay Results

Sample

Number Sample Description Au

g/t Ag

ppm Cu

ppm Mg

% Mn

ppm Pb

Ppm Zn

Ppm 6413302 232151 142.0 16.5 721 0.73 854 >10000 >50000 6842942 232151 157.0 15.1 689 0.72 835 436,000 98,000 6842944 232151-R 95.5 19.0 596 0.78 884 419,000 101,000 6413303 232152 2.93 3.1 610 2.94 2,370 >10000 >50000 6842943 232152 3.64 3.3 586 2.82 2,270 37,200 244,000 6842945 232152-R 1.46 5.5 584 2.72 2,190 35,600 236,000

According to the 2021 Pre-Feasibility Study, 417,144 tonnes of zinc concentrate and 194,004 tonnes lead concentrate are expected to be produced over the mine life.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Mark Haywood, B. Eng. (Mining Engineering) Hons, LLB of Scotia Mine Limited and EDM Resources Inc., and a Qualified Person as defined under NI43-101, has approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About EDM Resources Inc.

EDM is a Canadian exploration and mining company that has full ownership of the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, EDM also holds several prospective exploration licenses near its Scotia Mine and in the surrounding regions of Nova Scotia.

The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EDM" and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "P3Z". For more information, please contact:

The Company's corporate filings and technical reports can be viewed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Further information on EDM is also available on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/EDMresources.inc, Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/EDMresources, LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/EDMresources and YouTube at https://youtube.com/@edmresources?si=Bvyighil3mSoOKnD.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including plans, objectives, estimates, and expectations regarding EDM Resources Inc.'s future activities. Such statements are identified by words like "believes," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "may," "could," or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These include, but are not limited to, mineral resource estimates, exploration and development results, project timing, market conditions, commodity prices, financing, and operational risks. For a discussion of risk factors, please refer to EDM's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024. EDM does not guarantee the accuracy of forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on them.

