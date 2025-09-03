Hilbert Group CIO Russell Thompson Invests SEK 25 Million in New Issue

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq:HILB B), the Nordic listed investment firm focused on digital assets and fintech, today announced that its Chief Investment Officer, Russell Thompson, has made a substantial personal investment of SEK 25 million in Hilbert B-shares. The subscription will be done at market terms, more specifically at the minimum of SEK 10.08 and the 5-Day VWAP ending this coming Friday. The directed issue will be approved by an EGM to be announced shorty.

Thompson, who joined Hilbert in late 2024 and currently serves as CIO overseeing the Group's multi-strategy crypto hedge funds and investment activities, emphasized that this additional purchase reflects his long-term belief in Hilbert's business model, growth trajectory, and market position.

"I am investing because I believe deeply in Hilbert's future," said Russell Thompson, CIO of Hilbert Group. "In the past I have founded and exited a world class asset manager, Cambridge, which we built in to a multi-billion dollar AUM business. I believe the potential here with Hilbert is bigger than that. We are building a first-class digital asset management and financial platform, with the scale and capabilities to lead globally. I want to increase my stake to demonstrate that conviction and to share fully in the value creation ahead."

Hilbert Group Co-Founder and board member Niclas Sandström welcomed the move as a strong signal of confidence and alignment:

"Russell is a first-rate CIO and having him significantly increase his ownership underscores the depth of belief our leadership team has in Hilbert's strategy. This is a clear vote of confidence, not just in what we have built to date, but in the opportunities ahead," said Sandström.

Hilbert Group continues to execute on its core business areas: asset management, Web3/DeFi ventures, proprietary investments, including the corporate treasury strategy. With recent strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Nordark, the company is positioning itself as a full-stack digital finance platform in Europe.

