Award winners will highlight how cross-functional alignment accelerates business growth

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) will recognise Thoughtworks as the 2025 recipient of its B2B Return On Integration (ROI) Honours at B2B Summit EMEA, taking place 6-8 October 2025 in London. The organisation will be recognised for optimising its go-to-market (GTM) approach to improve client retention and expansion by introducing AI-enabled analysis and reporting. Forrester will also honour this year's B2B Programmes Of The Year (POY) Awards winner, AVEVA, for aligning its marketing, sales, and customer success functions to deliver and scale personalised, insight-driven experiences through its account-based marketing (ABM) strategy. These awards recognise firms that prove alignment rooted in customer value and growth can deliver tangible business outcomes.

B2B Summit EMEA is the premier event for B2B marketing and sales leaders to access new research, proven frameworks, and best practices that advance cross-functional alignment. The programme equips leaders with the tools needed to navigate shifting buyer expectations, the rising influence of AI, and ongoing economic uncertainty.

This year's B2B ROI Honours winner, Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy, enhanced its go-to-market efforts by launching a multi-agent marketing insights application built on a martech stack and data architecture reengineered for agents. This application provides real-time reporting with a conversational generative AI interface, based on a unified key performance indicator framework. In its keynote session, Thoughtworks will discuss how it utilised Forrester's frameworks and research that enabled a shift toward contextual genAI-powered reporting and insights agents. As a result, the GTM organisation is more tightly aligned to the company's growth priorities, achieving higher win rates and measurable gains in retention and client expansion.

"Like most companies, we relied on manual reporting via CRM systems and dashboards to drive marketing ROI," said Julie Woods-Moss, chief marketing officer at Thoughtworks. "Now, we operate with AI-powered real-time performance data and reasoning. Rewiring our tech stack for agents and rearchitecting our data was an important first step to building an agentic marketing organisation. Conversational genAI enables marketers to have both real-time data and insightful reasoning. Early benefits include improved win rates, buying group expansion, and better allocation of resources. We are continually looking for ways to improve our go-to-market performance, and it is encouraging to see the rapid adoption of AI agents across marketing at Thoughtworks."

The B2B POY Awards winner, AVEVA, will also discuss its shift from being a fragmented marketing organisation to operating as a fully integrated ABM personalisation engine that has transformed enterprise account engagement.

"Thoughtworks and AVEVA exemplify how disciplined cross-functional alignment translates into measurable business impact," said Paul Ferron, VP and research director at Forrester. "At B2B Summit EMEA, attendees will hear how these leaders are reshaping their B2B strategy for growth during this era of volatility."

Resources:

Register to attend B2B Summit EMEA.

Follow Forrester on LinkedIn and ForrB2BSummit for updates.

View the full agenda and speakers.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We empower leaders in technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions to be bold at work and accelerate growth through customer obsession. Our unique research and continuous guidance model helps executives and their teams achieve their initiatives and outcomes faster and with confidence. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250903298055/en/

Contacts:

Press:



Hannah Segvich

hsegvich@forrester.com