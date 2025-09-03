Anzeige
03.09.2025
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update
WKN: A14SGM | ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
03.09.2025 12:00 Uhr
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 03

03 September 2025

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 11.7.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 31 August 2025, its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:

Name of Security% of gross assets

MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS

0.012%

SHERBORNE INVT(GUERNSEY)

0.348%

UNBOUND GROUP

0.000%

WORSLEY INVESTORS

0.043%

NEWRIVER REIT

0.464%

DIGITAL 9 INFRASTRUCTURE

0.142%

WAREHOUSE REIT

0.839%

EMPIRIC STUDENT PROP

0.290%

STANDARD LIFE INV PTY INC

0.017%

DERWENT LONDON

0.404%

TRITAX BIG BOX REIT

0.178%

Contact for queries:

Name: Smita Amin

FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 836347


