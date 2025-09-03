Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Strengthens UK Market Position with Strategic Distribution Agreement for High-Growth Veterinary Innovation Portfolio

Strategic partnership with Pioneer Veterinary Products Limited expands Zomedica's presence in the UK veterinary market through distribution of its leading point-of-care solutions

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced a new distribution partnership in the United Kingdom with Pioneer Veterinary Products Limited, one of the region's most respected veterinary distributors. The agreement begins with the distribution of Zomedica's TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform throughout England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, with the introduction of VETGuardian® remote monitoring technology planned at a later stage.

Under the agreement, Pioneer will lead sales and support for the small animal market on an exclusive basis and act as a non-exclusive distributor for equine products, expanding the availability of Zomedica's innovations across one of the world's most advanced veterinary regions.

The distributed products will initially include the TRUFORMA diagnostic platform, Zomedica's flagship point-of-care system delivering reference lab-quality results with point-of-care convenience for dogs, cats, and horses, supporting the diagnosis and monitoring of critical endocrine and thyroid conditions.

After the launch of the TRUFORMA line, Pioneer anticipates adding VETGuardian remote monitoring technology - a wireless, contactless system that continuously tracks animal vitals in real time, designed for high-efficiency monitoring in surgical and post-operative care, bringing best in class technology into the hands of veterinary professionals across the UK. "This agreement reflects another important step forward as we expand our distribution footprint in the UK," said Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica. "Building on our existing equine presence, this new partnership significantly increases access to our small animal solutions in one of the most influential veterinary markets in the world and supports our broader goal of global market leadership."

Clive Groombridge, Managing Director of Pioneer Veterinary Products Limited, commented: "We are delighted to partner with Zomedica to bring these advanced technologies to veterinary practices across the UK. Our team is passionate about supporting veterinary professionals with solutions that enhance patient care, and Zomedica's products fit perfectly with that mission."

Kevin Klass, Senior Vice President of Sales at Zomedica, added: "We're excited to launch this new partnership with a trusted UK distributor who shares our commitment to quality and innovation. As we move forward, we expect to include additional Zomedica products in this arrangement. The UK is a critical market, and we're confident that this relationship will accelerate our growth and support veterinary professionals in delivering outstanding care."

This new partnership strengthens Zomedica's European presence and brings veterinarians in the UK greater access to groundbreaking tools that improve animal outcomes and practice efficiency.

To learn more about the TRUFORMA® and VETGuardian® systems, or the full line of Zomedica's veterinary solutions, please visit www.zomedica.com .

For enquires in the UK, please reach out to Blake Anderson at blake.anderson@pioneervet.co.uk.

About Pioneer Veterinary Products Limited

Pioneer Veterinary Products is a family-owned supplier of quality veterinary equipment and consumables, dedicated to making life easier for busy practices and hospitals. Founded in 2004, our roots run deep in animal care- we combine traditional values with modern solutions. Our friendly, multi-skilled team is committed to providing reliable supply, expert advice, and tailored support to practices of all sizes-from independent clinics to nationwide groups.

With an extensive product range, dependable delivery, and bespoke CPD opportunities, we're here to keep veterinary teams equipped, informed, and focused on what matters most, providing outstanding patient care. Find out more at www.pioneervet.co.uk .

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi® Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW® digital cytology system, and the VetGuardian® no-touch monitoring system, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 8% in 2024 to $27 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $59 million in liquidity as of June 30, 2025. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com .

Follow Zomedica

Email Alerts: http://investors.zomedica.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zomedica

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/zomedica

X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/zomedica

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zomedica_inc

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, including assumptions with respect to economic growth, demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to produce and sell its products, sufficiency of our budgeted capital and operating expenditures, the satisfaction by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements and our ability to realize upon our business plans and cost control efforts.

Our forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the outcome of clinical studies, the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and verification and validation studies; uncertainty as to the timing and results of commercialization efforts, including international efforts, as well as the cost of commercialization efforts, including the cost to develop an internal sales force and manage our growth; uncertainty as to our ability to realize the anticipated growth opportunities from our acquisitions; uncertainty as to our ability to supply products in response to customer demand; supply chain risks associated with tariff changes; uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of any required regulatory approvals, and the availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products and purchase of consumables following adoption of our capital equipment; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; performance by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, including product manufacturing obligations; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to any required clinical trials and regulatory approvals, risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our products, intellectual property protection, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Zomedica Investor Relations

investors@zomedica.com

1-734-369-2555

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/zomedica-strengthens-uk-market-position-with-strategic-distribution-a-1067857