C2 Blockchain Inc: C2 Blockchain Announces Expansion of DOG Coin Treasury to 364.3 Million

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a digital asset and blockchain infrastructure company, today announced the continued expansion of its corporate treasury with the purchase of an additional 27,037,152 DOG coins.

This latest acquisition increases the Company's DOG holdings to a total of 364,364,694 DOG coins, advancing C2 Blockchain toward its publicly stated goal of securing 500 million DOG coins, representing 0.5% of total supply.

"Each strategic addition to our DOG treasury reinforces CBLO's position as a pioneer in bringing DOG - the Bitcoin-native meme asset - into public market structures," said Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain Inc. "Our goal is to build long-term, transparent, DOG-backed equity that bridges the strength of Bitcoin's ecosystem with traditional capital markets."

DOG Coin's Role in Bitcoin's Utility

Unlike traditional meme tokens that exist on alternative blockchains, DOG coin is native to Bitcoin itself, built on the Runes protocol. This distinction carries important implications for utility:

On-Chain Activity: Every DOG transaction is settled directly on the Bitcoin blockchain, increasing fee revenue for miners and ensuring continued economic incentives for network security - especially critical as Bitcoin's block rewards decline with each halving.

Security & Longevity: By stimulating demand for block space through DOG transactions, the token helps extend Bitcoin's long-term sustainability model beyond block subsidies.

Community Engagement: DOG represents a cultural and financial bridge between meme-driven communities and the institutional reliability of Bitcoin, broadening Bitcoin's appeal to new demographics while strengthening its base layer economics.

Proof of Concept: DOG showcases how meme culture, liquidity, and utility can coexist within Bitcoin's base layer, creating scalable examples for other applications using Ordinals and Runes.

By building a treasury anchored in DOG, C2 Blockchain is not only providing direct exposure for its shareholders but also contributing to Bitcoin's economic resilience and transaction ecosystem.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO) is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida. The Company is currently developing a 14-megawatt Bitcoin mining facility and maintains a diversified portfolio of digital assets, including DOG Coin and other Bitcoin-native instruments. C2 Blockchain aims to deliver long-term shareholder value through strategic asset acquisition, infrastructure development, and Web3 innovation.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

Contact:

C2 Blockchain Inc.

Investor & Media Relations

info@c2blockchain.com

www.c2blockchain.com

SOURCE: C2 Blockchain Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/c2-blockchain-announces-expansion-of-dog-coin-treasury-to-364.3-milli-1068009