

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $188.4 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $132.4 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.3% to $4.570 billion from $4.068 billion last year.



Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $188.4 Mln. vs. $132.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $4.570 Bln vs. $4.068 Bln last year.



For the second quarter, the company posted net profit from continuing operations of $155.5 million, or $0.75 per share, higher than $142.3 million, or $0.66 per share in the same period last year. Excluding items, income from continuing operations stood at $0.77 per share as against $0.68 per share a year ago.



