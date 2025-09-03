Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: KLDCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired, through map staking, 114,084 hectares of mineral claims approximately 25km north of Borden Lake in Ontario (the "KSZ Project").

About the KSZ Project

The KSZ Project encompasses a prospective region within the Abitibi-Wawa Sub-province of the Archean Superior Province. The geology is characterized by strongly deformed volcanic and sedimentary sequences, intruded by syn- to post-tectonic plutonic rocks, and metamorphosed from upper amphibolite to granulite facies in the Archean, and later exhumed along the prominent Kapuskasing Structural Zone. Despite the project's favourable geological setting, very little historical exploration has been conducted. This vast underexplored area has the potential to host significant orogenic gold mineralisation in a world-class terrane, exemplified by Discovery Silver's Borden Lake gold deposit, which currently contains 741,000 ounces of Measured and Indicated resources, 230,000 ounces of Inferred resources, and has produced approximately 600,000 ounces since 20191.

Kenorland plans to initiate a first-pass regional till geochemical sampling program at the KSZ Project in Q3 2025. Results will guide future drill targeting in this underexplored and highly prospective terrane.

Figure 1. Geological map illustrating KSZ Project location in Ontario





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6489/264927_4997101d949e2b9e_001full.jpg

Figure 2. KSZ Project location in Ontario





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6489/264927_4997101d949e2b9e_002full.jpg

1 NI 43-101 Technical Report on Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Porcupine Complex, Ontario, Canada, prepared for Discovery Silver Corp., effective date January 13, 2025.

Qualified Person

Janek Wozniewski, B.Sc., P.Geo. (EGBC #172781, APEGS #77522, EGMB #48045, PGO #3824), Vice President of Operations at Kenorland, a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) is a well-financed mineral exploration company focused on project generation and early-stage exploration in North America. Kenorland's exploration strategy is to advance greenfields projects through systematic, property-wide, phased exploration surveys financed primarily through exploration partnerships including option to joint venture agreements. Kenorland holds a 4% net smelter return royalty on the Frotet Project in Quebec which is owned by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. The Frotet Project hosts the Regnault gold system, a greenfields discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. in 2020. Kenorland is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Zach Flood

President, CEO & Director

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264927

SOURCE: Kenorland Minerals Ltd.