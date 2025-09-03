

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are up firmly in positive territory on Wednesday, recovering strongly after suffering a setback in the previous session amid concerns over debt sustainability in major economies across Europe and Asia, and political uncertainty in France.



Investors are also digesting the latest batch of regional economic data. Data showing an improvement in France Services Sector activity is aiding sentiment a bit.



The benchmark CAC 40, which climbe to 7,736.76 earlier in the session, pared some gains subsequently, and was up 73.68 points or 0.96% at 7,727.93 a few minutes ago.



Schneider Electric is gaining 3.6% and STMicroElectronics is up 3.25%. ArcelorMittal and Airbus are up 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively.



LVMH, Capgemini, Thales, Hermes International, Pernod Ricard, Veolia Environment, Publicis Groupe, Saint-Gobain, Legrand, Sanofi and Safran are up 1 to 2%.



Orange and Teleperformance are down by about 1% from their previous closing levels. Renault, Vivendi and AXA are down with moderate losses.



The HCOB Composite PMI in France increased to 49.8 in August from 48.6 in July of 2025, data from S&P Global showed. The Services PMI rose to 49.8 in August 2025 from 48.5 in July, slightly above the initial estimate of 49.7. This marked its highest level in a year.



The HCOB Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edged up from 50.9 in July to 51.0, marking a 12-month high.



