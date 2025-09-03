Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
WKN: A3EWHW | ISIN: CA6529371032
Tradegate
03.09.25 | 08:07
0,072 Euro
+4,99 % +0,003
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTECH3D.AI CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXTECH3D.AI CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0610,07514:52
0,0650,07212:30
ACCESS Newswire
03.09.2025 14:38 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Partners with Vertical Insure to Offer Embedded Event Insurance Through Map Dynamics

New high-margin, pure profit revenue stream for Nextech3D.ai.

NEW YORK, NY AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a leading provider of event technology solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Vertical Insure to provide embedded insurance options directly within its Map D event platform. This new exhibitor insurance offering is both a convenient, one-stop solution for event organizers and participants-while also creating a high-margin, pure profit revenue stream for Nextech3D.ai.

Solving a Critical Need for Exhibitors

Every exhibitor at a live event-whether a trade show, conference, or expo-requires insurance coverage. Traditionally, securing that insurance has been a separate, manual process that is time-consuming for exhibitors and often creates logistical headaches for organizers. With Vertical Insure embedded into Map D, exhibitors can now purchase with a single click the required insurance seamlessly during the registration process, removing friction and ensuring compliance.

Built-In Scale and Immediate Opportunity

Map D already supports over 500 events annually with more than 10,000 exhibitors. This existing customer base represents an immediate opportunity to benefit from the new embedded insurance offering. By adding insurance into the registration and management workflow, Nextech3D.ai is not only improving convenience for organizers and exhibitors but also unlocking a new pure-profit revenue stream at scale from day one.

A Win-Win for Organizers and Nextech3D.ai

By embedding insurance directly within Map D:

  • Exhibitors gain convenience and peace of mind by purchasing insurance alongside their event registration.

  • Organizers ensure all exhibitors meet insurance requirements without added paperwork or follow-up.

  • Nextech3D.ai captures a new, pure profit revenue stream, as the embedded insurance integration carries zero cost to the company while producing high-margin incremental income.

Executive Commentary

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai, commented:
"Insurance is essential for every exhibitor, yet the process has historically been frustrating and inefficient for both organizers and participants. By embedding Vertical Insure directly into our Map D platform, we are creating a seamless one-stop shop for event organizers while also unlocking a new potential revenue stream that is pure profit for Nextech3D.ai. With more than 500 events and 10,000 exhibitors already on our platform, this partnership represents a major value driver for our customers and our shareholders alike.

As we look ahead to 2026, we are putting the building blocks firmly in place for long-term success. With event ticketing, blockchain-based tokenized ticketing, and now embedded event insurance, we believe we are positioning Nextech3D.ai to achieve profitability and sustainable growth."

About Vertical Insure

Vertical Insure is a leader in embedded insurance solutions, helping organizations across industries integrate tailored coverage directly into their workflows. By digitizing the insurance experience, Vertical Insure makes coverage more convenient for end-users while unlocking new revenue opportunities for partners.

About Nextech3D.ai and Map Dynamics

Nextech3D.ai is a diversified AI-first technology company with a strong focus on event technology through its Map D platform. Supporting hundreds of events annually, Map D offers interactive floor plans, exhibitor management, ticketing, mobile apps, and now-embedded insurance.

About Nextech3D.AI and 3D Modeling

Nextech3D.AI is a leading AI-powered 3D modeling and spatial computing company transforming e-commerce, enterprise, and digital engagement. Through its suite of 3D solutions, Nextech3D.AI enables scalable model production, immersive product visualization, and innovative spatial experiences across industries. The company leverages proprietary AI to scale production of 3D assets for some of the world's largest retailers including Amazon, and digital ecommerce platforms Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce.

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com
Evan Gappelberg, CEO

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai.

Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here

For more information and full report go to

https://www.sedarplus.ca

For further information, please contact:

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg /CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-partners-with-vertical-insure-to-offer-embedded-even-1068201

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
