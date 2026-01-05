NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Closes Krafty Labs Acquisition Expanding into a Comprehensive End-to-End AI-Powered Live Events and Experiential Engagement Platform

The Krafty Labs acquisition brings with it a diversified list of blue-chip enterprise customers

TORONTO, ON AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company specializing in AI-powered live event solutions, 3D modeling, and spatial computing, today announced the successful closing of its previously announced acquisition of Krafty Labs, an experiential team-building platform serving large enterprise organizations. The acquisition was completed for $650,000 in cash with the CEO investing $321,917.

With the completion of this transaction, Nextech3D.ai believes it has built one of the industry's most comprehensive end-to-end AI-powered platforms for live events and enterprise experiential engagement.

Creating a Unified, End-to-End AI-Powered Event Technology Ecosystem

The addition of Krafty Labs meaningfully expands Nextech3D.ai's AI-powered event technology portfolio, enabling the Company to offer an integrated platform that spans the full AI-driven event lifecycle, including:

AI-powered event registration and ticketing

AI-powered badging and on-site badge printing

AI-powered lead retrieval and exhibitor analytics

AI-powered mobile event applications

AI-powered interactive floor plans and spatial navigation

AI-powered engagement tools, including AI matchmaking

AI-powered enterprise experiential team-building programs

Together, these capabilities position Nextech3D.ai to serve AI-powered event organizers, exhibitors, sponsors, and enterprise customers through a single, unified platform.

Blue-Chip Customer Base, Proven Revenue Platform, and Expanding Experience Library

The Krafty Labs acquisition brings with it a diversified list of blue-chip enterprise customers, significantly expanding Nextech3D.ai's customer footprint and cross-selling opportunities across its AI-powered live event and 3D model ecosystem.

Krafty Labs currently offers approximately 100 curated experiential events designed for enterprise-scale deployment and operates a revenue-generating AI-enabled experiential engagement platform that produced approximately $1.2 million in revenue during 2025 with a 73% gross margin or $876,000 in gross profits, demonstrating proven market demand and providing Nextech3D.ai with an immediately accretive operating business.

Accelerating Platform Expansion Through Automation

Following the acquisition, Nextech3D.ai expects to significantly accelerate the expansion of Krafty Labs' experiential offerings, with management anticipating the rollout of approximately 100+ new experiences per quarter, representing a potential 400% expansion of the platform's experiential catalog in 2026.

This anticipated growth is expected to be driven primarily by the automation of the creator and experience onboarding process, which historically has been a largely manual workflow. Nextech3D.ai plans to leverage its AI capabilities and platform infrastructure to streamline onboarding, standardize quality controls, and reduce time-to-market for new experiences.

Focus on Automation, AI Enhancements, and Custom Enterprise Experiences

Planned enhancements to the Krafty Labs platform will center on:

Automating experience onboarding and deployment

Enhancing AI-driven matching and personalization

Improving scalability and operational efficiency

Delivering custom-branded experiential programs for large corporate accounts

Management believes these enhancements will support higher customer lifetime value, increased subscription adoption, and expanded recurring revenue.

Retention of Key Leadership and Team

Nextech3D.ai has retained the entire Krafty Labs operating team, including the company's founder, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Technology Officer, who have joined Nextech3D.ai in senior leadership roles.

Management believes the retention of this experienced team will accelerate integration, innovation, and execution across Nextech3D.ai's AI-powered live event and experiential engagement platform.

Expanding Recurring Revenue Through AI-Powered Subscription-Based Engagement

Krafty Labs has already begun rolling out a new annual AI-powered subscription model designed to support large enterprise organizations with thousands of employees distributed globally. These subscriptions provide ongoing access to curated experiential engagement and AI-powered team-building programs that extend beyond one-time AI-powered events.

Nextech3D.ai intends to accelerate the rollout of this subscription model by leveraging its enterprise relationships, AI-powered event infrastructure, 3D modeling capabilities and global sales capabilities.

Addressing a Large and Growing Market Opportunity

According to Grand View Research, the global live events market was valued at approximately $1.1 trillion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 13% through 2030, driven by increasing demand for digital, hybrid, and AI-powered engagement solutions.

Source: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/events-industry-market

Management Commentary

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai, commented:

"With Krafty Labs, we see a clear opportunity to move from a curated experience model to a true global platform. By automating onboarding, we expect to scale from roughly 100 experiences today to a marketplace that can support thousands of creators worldwide - including artisans, facilitators, chefs, wellness instructors, educators, and event professionals. This platform approach allows us to rapidly expand our experiential offering to existing blue chip customers-while maintaining enterprise standards and supporting global, distributed workforces."

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company specializing in AI-powered live event solutions, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. The Company delivers an integrated suite of AI-driven technologies designed to enhance live, hybrid, and virtual experiences through intelligent engagement, visualization, and data-driven insights.

About Krafty Labs

Krafty Labs is an AI-enabled experiential team-building platform delivering curated engagement programs for large enterprise organizations. Its offerings are designed to support employee connection, collaboration, and culture across distributed and global teams.

Evan Gappelberg /CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

