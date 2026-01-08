NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai on Krafty Labs Acquisition and $321,917 CEO Investment

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first event technology and digital engagement company, is correcting the number of warrants and common shares underlying the convertible notes issued in connection with its recent acquisition of Krafty Labs from 2,299,412, to 1,951,012, issuable based upon a warrant exercise price and conversion price of $0.165 per share respectively. All securities issued pursuant to the transaction are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, expiring on May 6, 2026.

In connection with the Company's continued execution and growth strategy, Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer of Nextech3D.ai, invested $321,917 directly into the Company through an 18-month convertible note bearing 12% annual interest.

Key terms of the CEO investment include:

Term: 18 months

Interest Rate: 12% per annum

Conversion Option: At the CEO's sole discretion, the note may be converted into 1,951,012 common shares at a fixed conversion price of $0.165 per share (correction)

Warrants Issued: As compensation, the CEO received 1,951,012 common share purchase warrants

Warrant Terms: Exercise Price: $0.165 per share Term: 3 years



Mr. Gappelberg will continue to be the Company's largest shareholder, currently owning 32,757,017 common shares, further reinforcing strong alignment between management and shareholders.

The transaction constitutes a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 on the basis that the transaction does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The transaction is subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

Management believes this insider investment reflects confidence in Nextech3D.ai's strategy, execution, and long-term growth prospects.

Strengthening an AI-First Event Platform

The combination of Krafty Labs' enterprise-grade engagement capabilities with Nextech3D.ai's existing event technology stack is expected to drive increased average contract values, deeper customer relationships, and enhanced monetization opportunities across in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.

Agoracom:

The also company announces the launch of a 12-month online marketing campaign with AGORACOM that will feature industry leading AI generated content to reach investors of all demographics around the world. In addition, Nextech3D.ai will launch a Verified Forum on AGORACOM that will provide moderated, civilized engagement between management and shareholders. The Company will pay $0 in cash for the program, utilizing AGORACOM's cashless, fully compliant shares-for-services program.

AGORACOM, a pioneer in online investor relations for over 25 years, has launched its AI Content Showcase to help companies like Nextech3D.ai tell their stories faster and more emotionally through cinematic AI videos, avatars, and multilingual content. Nextech3D.ai gains exposure across AGORACOM's network of 9 million investors, 900+ million page views, and industry-leading engagement, supported by verified forums that ensure transparent communication and protection against misinformation.

SHARES FOR SERVICES

FEES: $CDN 125,000 + HST

$25,000 worth of shares (+HST) will be issued in 5 instalments:

Commencement

$25,000 + HST shares for services at the end of the third month: March 8, 2026

$25,000 + HST shares for services at the end of the sixth month: June 8, 2026

$25,000 + HST shares for services at the end of the ninth month: September 8, 2026

$25,000 + HST shares for services at the end of the term: January 31, 2027

The deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to the advertiser in each period, calculated using the closing price on the Canadian Securities Exchange on each of the dates as stated above.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-powered technology company specializing in 3D asset generation, spatial computing, and comprehensive AI Event Solutions for virtual, hybrid, and in-person experiences. Through Map Dynamics, Eventdex, and Krafty Labs, Nextech3D.ai delivers a unified global platform for Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Oracle, Yelp, ZoomInfo, Spotify, Meta conferences, expos, corporate activations, learning programs, and enterprise engagement.

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

Evan Gappelberg /CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Krafty Labs, the anticipated timing and consideration, expected benefits and synergies, product integrations, and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will be completed as anticipated or at all. Nextech3D.ai disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws

