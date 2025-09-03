EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Enlight Research publishes updated coverage on Eleving Group



03.09.2025 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Eleving Group announces that Enlight Research has released updated research on Eleving Group, following the company's six-month financial results. The analysts have set a revised fair base price estimate of EUR 2.25 per share, implying an upside potential of approximately 32.4% compared to the current market price.



According to the research, the first half of the year's net profit implies an annualized dividend yield of 6.1%. For the second half of 2025, Enlight expects a higher annualized yield of 7.3%, resulting in an estimated full-year yield of 6.7%. The yield is projected to increase further, reaching 7.4% in 2026 and 8.4% in 2027. Accounting the dividend for the year 2024 paid in June, the actual dividend yield based on the pay-out date is estimated at 10.6% for 2025.



The research also notes the impact of adverse FX movements and provides updated financial projections. Enlight anticipates Eleving Group's net portfolio to reach EUR 413.3 million by year-end 2025, representing 11.2% growth compared to 2024. Revenue is expected to rise to EUR 240.5 million, while net profit from continued operations is projected at EUR 31.5 million, up by 11.1% and 9.4% respectively year-over-year.



The full report is available here .



About Eleving Group

Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the Group operates in 16 countries across three continents, providing vehicle and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.4 million registered users. The Group employs over 3,292 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.



Since October 16, 2024, Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.



Read more: www.eleving.com



Additional information

Elina Dobulane

Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group

elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447



Disclaimer

The announcement is prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell shares. Investors are advised to make their own investment decisions based on individual circumstances or consult with financial advisors.



03.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

