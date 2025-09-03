Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JX4P | ISIN: US81762P1021 | Ticker-Symbol: 4S0
Tradegate
03.09.25 | 15:45
780,30 Euro
-0,36 % -2,80
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SERVICENOW INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SERVICENOW INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
777,60779,1015:48
777,40779,2015:48
PR Newswire
03.09.2025 15:12 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Socialsuite Announces Integration with ServiceNow to Deliver AI-Powered Sustainability Risk Management at Scale

New joint solution enables end-to-end CSRD and IFRS compliance by integrating double and financial materiality with risk automation tools.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Socialsuite, a leading provider of sustainability risk management software, today announced an integrated solution with ServiceNow, the AI platform for business transformation. This collaboration combines ServiceNow® enterprise ESG and risk management capabilities with Socialsuite's AI-powered double materiality (financial and impact) and stakeholder engagement platform to help organizations accelerate compliance and further automate sustainability workflows.

Socialsuite logo

The integrated offering supports full-spectrum ESG risk management-from stakeholder engagement and materiality assessment to reporting and controls-aligning with global standards including the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and IFRS Sustainability Standards.

Partnership Highlights:

  • ServiceNow customers gain access to Socialsuite's powerful materiality software, offering rapid, AI-enhanced assessments compliant with IFRS (financial materiality) and CSRD (double materiality) requirements.

  • Socialsuite customers can now deploy ServiceNow ESG Management and Integrated Risk Management (IRM) solutions, helping unify governance, risk, compliance (GRC), and sustainability workflows.

  • AI integration will connect Socialsuite's benchmarking engine with ServiceNow Now Assist for ESG, enabling automated insights and smarter reporting across ESG and risk domains.

  • Joint go-to-market and co-marketing efforts will raise awareness of the unified solution through webinars, events, and cross-sell initiatives.

"Organizations today are navigating unprecedented regulatory challenges and growing complexity in sustainability compliance," said Seth Forman, CEO of Socialsuite. "In partnership with ServiceNow, we're delivering a scalable, intelligent solution designed for this critical moment - empowering companies to confidently manage their sustainability risks and obligations with a reliable, streamlined process and platform."

"Our partnership with Socialsuite enhances the sustainability ecosystem we provide to our customers," said Mauri Paz, Head of TPRM and Sustainability Products at ServiceNow. "Together, we are harnessing AI and automation to simplify sustainability compliance, making it smarter, more efficient, and truly impactful."

Socialsuite and ServiceNow have already initiated integration efforts, with a certified solution slated for release soon in the ServiceNow Store.

About Socialsuite

Socialsuite is an AI-driven global sustainability risk management software solution helping public and private companies to identify, manage, and monitor their ESG risks and impacts (double materiality). Visit www.socialsuitehq.com

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contact:
Kate Smith
kate@socialsuitehq.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2697329/Socialsuite_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/socialsuite-announces-integration-with-servicenow-to-deliver-ai-powered-sustainability-risk-management-at-scale-302542858.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.